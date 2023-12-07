Bus firm reveals Christmas Day services for Dundee and Perth

A bus operator has revealed plans to run services in Dundee and Perth on Christmas Day.

Scottish Citylink will run afternoon and evening services on December 25 – connecting both cities with the central belt and the north-east.

Separate buses will run from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Broxden Park and Ride, where passengers will then travel on the same bus to travel north to Dundee and Aberdeen.

The same will apply in reverse for services heading south.

Citylink Christmas Day bus timetables for Dundee and Perth

Northbound afternoon service

Bus departs Glasgow at 1.10pm, arrives at Broxden 2.35pm

Bus departs Edinburgh at 1.25pm, arrives at Broxden 2.33pm

Single bus departs Broxden – 2.40pm

Perth, opposite leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 2.45pm

Perth, South Street – 2.47pm

Perth, opposite Manse Road – 2.49pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 3.18pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs at 3.20pm

Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 3.30pm

Aberdeen – arrives 4.40pm

Southbound afternoon service

Aberdeen – departs 1.15pm

Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 2.25pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 2.35pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 2.40pm

Perth, opposite Manse Road – 3.09pm

Perth, Canal Street – 3.11pm

Perth, leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 3.13pm

Broxden – arrives 3.18pm

Bus departs Broxden for Glasgow at 3.20pm, arrives 4.43pm

Bus departs Broxden for Edinburgh at 3.25pm, arrives 4.33pm

Northbound evening service

Bus departs Glasgow at 7.10pm, arrives at Broxden 8.35pm

Bus departs Edinburgh at 7.25pm, arrives at Broxden 8.33pm

Single bus departs Broxden – 8.40pm

Perth, opposite leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 8.45pm

Perth, South Street – 8.47pm

Perth, Manse Road – 8.49pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 9.18pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 9.20pm

Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 9.30pm

Aberdeen – arrives 10.40pm

Southbound evening service

Aberdeen – departs 6.15pm

Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 7.25pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 7.35pm

Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 7.40pm

Perth, opposite Mans Road – 8.09pm

Perth, Canal Street – 8.11pm

Perth, leisure pool and Dewars Centre 8.13pm

Broxden – arrives 8.18pm

Bus departs Broxden for Glasgow at 8.20pm, arrives 9.43pm

Bus departs Broxden for Edinburgh at 8.35pm, arrives 9.43pm

Special fares apply on Christmas Day Citylink services

Simone Smith, Scottish Citylink’s managing director, said: “The festive season is such a busy time of year for so many people.

“We’re pleased to be playing our part in helping people stay connected to their family and friends.

“Our services will continue to run to Scotland’s biggest towns and cities throughout Christmas and New Year and we look forward to welcoming customers on board for their festive travel.”

Special fares apply on Christmas Day with tickets available to book online.

Scottish Citylink is also running several services on New Year’s Day.

Local bus operators Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland have already revealed their timetables over the festive period.