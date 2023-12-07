Bus firm reveals Christmas Day services for Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bus firm reveals Christmas Day services for Dundee and Perth

Scottish Citylink will run afternoon and evening services for festive travellers.

By Ben MacDonald
Scottish Citylink to run Christmas Day services
Scottish Citylink will run services on Christmas day. Image: Scottish Citylink

A bus operator has revealed plans to run services in Dundee and Perth on Christmas Day.

Scottish Citylink will run afternoon and evening services on December 25 – connecting both cities with the central belt and the north-east.

Separate buses will run from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Broxden Park and Ride, where passengers will then travel on the same bus to travel north to Dundee and Aberdeen.

The same will apply in reverse for services heading south.

Citylink Christmas Day bus timetables for Dundee and Perth

Northbound afternoon service

  • Bus departs Glasgow at 1.10pm, arrives at Broxden 2.35pm
  • Bus departs Edinburgh at 1.25pm, arrives at Broxden 2.33pm
  • Single bus departs Broxden – 2.40pm
  • Perth, opposite leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 2.45pm
  • Perth, South Street – 2.47pm
  • Perth, opposite Manse Road – 2.49pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 3.18pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs at 3.20pm
  • Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 3.30pm
  • Aberdeen – arrives 4.40pm

Southbound afternoon service

  • Aberdeen – departs 1.15pm
  • Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 2.25pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 2.35pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 2.40pm
  • Perth, opposite Manse Road – 3.09pm
  • Perth, Canal Street – 3.11pm
  • Perth, leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 3.13pm
  • Broxden – arrives 3.18pm
  • Bus departs Broxden for Glasgow at 3.20pm, arrives 4.43pm
  • Bus departs Broxden for Edinburgh at 3.25pm, arrives 4.33pm

Northbound evening service

  • Bus departs Glasgow at 7.10pm, arrives at Broxden 8.35pm
  • Bus departs Edinburgh at 7.25pm, arrives at Broxden 8.33pm
  • Single bus departs Broxden – 8.40pm
  • Perth, opposite leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 8.45pm
  • Perth, South Street – 8.47pm
  • Perth, Manse Road – 8.49pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 9.18pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 9.20pm
  • Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 9.30pm
  • Aberdeen – arrives 10.40pm

Southbound evening service

  • Aberdeen – departs 6.15pm
  • Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 7.25pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 7.35pm
  • Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 7.40pm
  • Perth, opposite Mans Road – 8.09pm
  • Perth, Canal Street – 8.11pm
  • Perth, leisure pool and Dewars Centre  8.13pm
  • Broxden – arrives 8.18pm
  • Bus departs Broxden for Glasgow at 8.20pm, arrives 9.43pm
  • Bus departs Broxden for Edinburgh at 8.35pm, arrives 9.43pm

Special fares apply on Christmas Day Citylink services

Simone Smith, Scottish Citylink’s managing director, said: “The festive season is such a busy time of year for so many people.

“We’re pleased to be playing our part in helping people stay connected to their family and friends.

“Our services will continue to run to Scotland’s biggest towns and cities throughout Christmas and New Year and we look forward to welcoming customers on board for their festive travel.”

Special fares apply on Christmas Day with tickets available to book online.

Scottish Citylink is also running several services on New Year’s Day.

Local bus operators Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland have already revealed their timetables over the festive period.

