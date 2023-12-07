Bus firm reveals Christmas Day services for Dundee and Perth

A bus operator has revealed plans to run services in Dundee and Perth on Christmas Day.
Scottish Citylink will run afternoon and evening services on December 25 – connecting both cities with the central belt and the north-east.
Separate buses will run from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Broxden Park and Ride, where passengers will then travel on the same bus to travel north to Dundee and Aberdeen.
The same will apply in reverse for services heading south.
Citylink Christmas Day bus timetables for Dundee and Perth
Northbound afternoon service
- Bus departs Glasgow at 1.10pm, arrives at Broxden 2.35pm
- Bus departs Edinburgh at 1.25pm, arrives at Broxden 2.33pm
- Single bus departs Broxden – 2.40pm
- Perth, opposite leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 2.45pm
- Perth, South Street – 2.47pm
- Perth, opposite Manse Road – 2.49pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 3.18pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs at 3.20pm
- Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 3.30pm
- Aberdeen – arrives 4.40pm
Southbound afternoon service
- Aberdeen – departs 1.15pm
- Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 2.25pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 2.35pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 2.40pm
- Perth, opposite Manse Road – 3.09pm
- Perth, Canal Street – 3.11pm
- Perth, leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 3.13pm
- Broxden – arrives 3.18pm
- Bus departs Broxden for Glasgow at 3.20pm, arrives 4.43pm
- Bus departs Broxden for Edinburgh at 3.25pm, arrives 4.33pm
Northbound evening service
- Bus departs Glasgow at 7.10pm, arrives at Broxden 8.35pm
- Bus departs Edinburgh at 7.25pm, arrives at Broxden 8.33pm
- Single bus departs Broxden – 8.40pm
- Perth, opposite leisure pool and Dewars Centre – 8.45pm
- Perth, South Street – 8.47pm
- Perth, Manse Road – 8.49pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 9.18pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 9.20pm
- Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 9.30pm
- Aberdeen – arrives 10.40pm
Southbound evening service
- Aberdeen – departs 6.15pm
- Dundee, Mill o’ Mains – 7.25pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – arrives 7.35pm
- Dundee, Seagate bus station – departs 7.40pm
- Perth, opposite Mans Road – 8.09pm
- Perth, Canal Street – 8.11pm
- Perth, leisure pool and Dewars Centre 8.13pm
- Broxden – arrives 8.18pm
- Bus departs Broxden for Glasgow at 8.20pm, arrives 9.43pm
- Bus departs Broxden for Edinburgh at 8.35pm, arrives 9.43pm
Special fares apply on Christmas Day Citylink services
Simone Smith, Scottish Citylink’s managing director, said: “The festive season is such a busy time of year for so many people.
“We’re pleased to be playing our part in helping people stay connected to their family and friends.
“Our services will continue to run to Scotland’s biggest towns and cities throughout Christmas and New Year and we look forward to welcoming customers on board for their festive travel.”
Special fares apply on Christmas Day with tickets available to book online.
Scottish Citylink is also running several services on New Year’s Day.
Local bus operators Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland have already revealed their timetables over the festive period.
