Home News Dundee

Christmas bus timetables for Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland revealed

A series of changes will be in force on services across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

By Ellidh Aitken
Passengers on an Xplore Dundee bus. The firm has released its Christmas timetable.
Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland have revealed their Christmas bus timetables. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Bus operators Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland have revealed their Christmas timetables.

A series of changes will be in force over the festive period.

No bus services will run across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross or Fife on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Eve

Xplore Dundee

Xplore will run a reduced Sunday timetable with no services on the 2, 6 and 23 routes.

Stagecoach East Scotland

Stagecoach will run a Sunday timetable with alterations to several evening services.

Affected evening services in Fife include the 99 St Andrews to Dundee bus and the 747 bus from Halbeath Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport.

Changes will also be made services 15 and 57/57A in Perth and Kinross.

In Dundee and Angus, the 20/21A, 73 and X7 routes will be affected.

Christmas Day bus timetables

No bus services run by Xplore Dundee or Stagecoach East Scotland will operate on Monday December 25.

A person dressed as Santa on board a Christmas-themed bus
No bus services will run on Christmas Day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Boxing Day

Xplore Dundee

Xplore will operate a Sunday timetable but buses on the 2,6 and 23 routes will not run.

Stagecoach East Scotland

Stagecoach will run a special timetable on some services in Fife and Perth and Kinross.

A Sunday timetable will run in Dundee and Angus on services 20/20C/21A, 27, 30, 43C, 44, 47, 73/73A/73B/73C and X7.

December 27 to December 30 bus timetables

Xplore Dundee

Xplore will run a normal Saturday timetable during this period with additional morning trips.

Buses on the 2, 6, and 23 routes will run a normal service.

Stagecoach East Scotland

From December 27-29, Stagecoach will run a Saturday timetable on services in Fife except on certain late-night 99 journeys.

The first 747 journeys on December 27 will be at 3.40am from St Leonards and 4.50am from Edinburgh Airport.

In Perth and Kinross, school holiday timetables will run, except on service X56, which will run a Saturday timetable.

Service 202 will run a Monday to Friday timetable.

School holiday timetables will also run in the Dundee and Angus area.

Stagecoach will run Saturday timetables on all services on December 30.

A mini snowplough clears a pavement as a bus goes by
Stagecoach has revealed its Christmas bus timetable. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Hogmanay

Xplore Dundee

Xplore will operate a Sunday timetable but services on the 2, 6 and 23 routes will not run.

Stagecoach East Scotland

Stagecoach will run a Sunday timetable on all services until the evening, with later journeys altered – similar to Christmas Eve.

New Year’s Day

No bus services run by Xplore Dundee or Stagecoach East Scotland will operate on Monday January 1.

January 2

Xplore Dundee

Xplore will operate a Sunday timetable but buses on the 2, 6 and 23 routes will not run.

Stagecoach East Scotland

Stagecoach will run a special timetable on some services in Fife and Perth and Kinross, similar to Boxing Day.

However, service X7 from Perth to Aberdeen will run a normal Sunday timetable.

In Dundee and Angus, a Sunday timetable will run on services 20/20C/21A, 27, 30, 43C, 44, 47, 73/73A/73B/73C and X7.

buses crossing the Forth Road Bridge into Fife
The 747 Stagecoach bus will see some changes.

January 3

Xplore Dundee

Xplore buses will return to normal service on Wednesday January 3.

Stagecoach East Scotland

Stagecoach buses will return to normal weekday (school holiday) timetables.

The first 747 journeys will be at 3.40am from St Leonards and 4.50am from Edinburgh Airport.

Conversation