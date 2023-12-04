75-year-old Mearns stalker sent red roses and £1,000 to victim during 20-months of torment

A stalking pensioner who sent £1,000 and a bunch of roses to an employee at his former sheltered housing complex has been placed under supervision.

Malcolm Gibb, 75, spent 20 months tormenting the woman.

He followed her home, sent her red roses and house plants and put money through her door.

A sheriff told him it was a “nasty incident” and ordered him to stay away from the woman, who is now understood to be “down south.”

Sent roses and house plants

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Gibb previously admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm between October 2020 and May 2022 – breaching stalking legislation.

Now living in Hillview Road in Auchenblae, Aberdeenshire, Gibb stalked the woman while he was at Queen Elizabeth Court in Fettercairn.

In December 2020, Gibb sent two houseplants to her home address.

The following month, he watched her as she walked around at work and refused to stop, despite being warned by her colleagues.

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, he sent the woman 12 red roses to her home address and between then and April, repeatedly attended at the office to ask to speak to her about her coming to his flat.

In May 2021, he followed the woman home and repeatedly walked past her windows.

He then returned to his vehicle and stood there for several minutes, watching and waving.

£1,000 through door

Between June and July of 2021, Gibb repeatedly approached the woman while she worked and followed her.

Then, between October and November 2021, he “saw” her at Edzell Muir and tried to engage in conversation with her.

The day before Hogmanay 2021, Gibb put a card through the woman’s door containing £1,000.

In May last year, he attended at her home uninvited and tried to engage in conversation about working at the complex.

‘Nasty incident’

Solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He was there (the accommodation) following a bad stroke.

“He’s been in his own property since January 2021.

“The recommendation is a community payback order with a supervision element.

“He would agree to that.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a year-long supervision order as an alternative to prison and made a two-year non-harassment order.

He said: “This was a nasty incident.

“Even if you felt you had any justification for thinking your feelings were reciprocated at the beginning, you carried on when you’d been told not to.”

From the dock, Gibb said he did not want to see the woman anymore.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.