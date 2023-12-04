75-year-old Mearns stalker sent red roses and £1,000 to victim during 20-months of torment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
75-year-old Mearns stalker sent red roses and £1,000 to victim during 20-months of torment

Malcolm Gibb, 75, was told he had committed a "nasty" crime.

By Ross Gardiner
Gibb sent his target an unwanted dozen red roses on Valentine's day. Image: Shutterstock.
A stalking pensioner who sent £1,000 and a bunch of roses to an employee at his former sheltered housing complex has been placed under supervision.

Malcolm Gibb, 75, spent 20 months tormenting the woman.

He followed her home, sent her red roses and house plants and put money through her door.

A sheriff told him it was a “nasty incident” and ordered him to stay away from the woman, who is now understood to be “down south.”

Sent roses and house plants

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Gibb previously admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm between October 2020 and May 2022 – breaching stalking legislation.

Now living in Hillview Road in Auchenblae, Aberdeenshire, Gibb stalked the woman while he was at Queen Elizabeth Court in Fettercairn.

In December 2020, Gibb sent two houseplants to her home address.

The following month, he watched her as she walked around at work and refused to stop, despite being warned by her colleagues.

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, he sent the woman 12 red roses to her home address and between then and April, repeatedly attended at the office to ask to speak to her about her coming to his flat.

In May 2021, he followed the woman home and repeatedly walked past her windows.

He then returned to his vehicle and stood there for several minutes, watching and waving.

£1,000 through door

Between June and July of 2021, Gibb repeatedly approached the woman while she worked and followed her.

Then, between October and November 2021, he “saw” her at Edzell Muir and tried to engage in conversation with her.

The day before Hogmanay 2021, Gibb put a card through the woman’s door containing £1,000.

In May last year, he attended at her home uninvited and tried to engage in conversation about working at the complex.

‘Nasty incident’

Solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He was there (the accommodation) following a bad stroke.

“He’s been in his own property since January 2021.

“The recommendation is a community payback order with a supervision element.

“He would agree to that.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a year-long supervision order as an alternative to prison and made a two-year non-harassment order.

He said: “This was a nasty incident.

“Even if you felt you had any justification for thinking your feelings were reciprocated at the beginning, you carried on when you’d been told not to.”

From the dock, Gibb said he did not want to see the woman anymore.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

