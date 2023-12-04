Dundee children ready to sing, sign and charm at our Christmas concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Dundee children ready to sing, sign and charm at our Christmas concert

Clepington Primary School Makaton choir will be among the performers at Gardyne Theatre.

By Cheryl Peebles
The Clepington choir is ready to spread Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Clepington choir is ready to spread Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Children at Clepington Primary School are getting ready to dazzle at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert this weekend.

They are among around 175 performers who will take to the stage in what promises to be a stunning seasonal spectacle.

The Dundee school’s Makaton choir will sing and sign at Sunday’s event in the Gardyne Theatre.

Children and young people from Rosebank and Murroes primary schools and Braeview Academy will also bang out some festive favourites.

And they will share the stage with Big Noise Douglas and Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir.

To make sure you don’t miss out buy your tickets now for The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert online or by phoning Dundee Box Office on 01382 434940.

Makaton is a communication tool which complements speech with signs and symbols. The choir sing and sign at the same time. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

We popped into Clepington Primary School on Friday to meet the children and find out how rehearsals are going.

Teacher and choir leader Sara Squire told us: “The children are very excited about the concert.

“It comes in a busy week for us as we are also performing at the Stobswell lights switch-on at Morgan Academy a few days before and then we have our own school concert a few days after.

“This means the children have their work cut out but they have been really focussed during rehearsals.”

Makaton is a language system which uses signs and symbols to help children who have communication difficulties.

The school formed the Makaton choir seven years ago after Sara joined Tayside’s Makaton Choir, which is also fine tuning for its performance on Sunday.

She said: “I knew that the children would love the songs and learning Makaton.”

Braeview Academy’s Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie rocked last year’s concert and will be back for 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

We staged our festive musical celebration for the first time in 2022.

Show-stopping performances from local school pupils and musical groups made it an event to remember and one we are making a highlight of Dundee’s Christmas calendar.

Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir were a huge hit with the 2022 audience. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Our managing editor Graham Huband encouraged people to secure their tickets before they sell out.

He said: “Christmas is always a special time of the year, but The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert will make it even more so this year.

“I can’t wait to hear our performers singing so many Yuletide favourites.

“They sing with such gusto and joy that no-one can fail to leave without being uplifted.”

Spectators were charmed by last year’s performers in our Meadowside headquarters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Generously sponsored by Polycrub, the concert will raise money for the Tele’s annual Pounds for Primaries give-away, in which we award cash prizes to local schools.

Tickets are £13.75 or £9.75 for concessions

