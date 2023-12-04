Dundee children ready to sing, sign and charm at our Christmas concert

Children at Clepington Primary School are getting ready to dazzle at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert this weekend.

They are among around 175 performers who will take to the stage in what promises to be a stunning seasonal spectacle.

The Dundee school’s Makaton choir will sing and sign at Sunday’s event in the Gardyne Theatre.

Children and young people from Rosebank and Murroes primary schools and Braeview Academy will also bang out some festive favourites.

And they will share the stage with Big Noise Douglas and Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir.

To make sure you don’t miss out buy your tickets now for The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert online or by phoning Dundee Box Office on 01382 434940.

We popped into Clepington Primary School on Friday to meet the children and find out how rehearsals are going.

Teacher and choir leader Sara Squire told us: “The children are very excited about the concert.

“It comes in a busy week for us as we are also performing at the Stobswell lights switch-on at Morgan Academy a few days before and then we have our own school concert a few days after.

“This means the children have their work cut out but they have been really focussed during rehearsals.”

Makaton is a language system which uses signs and symbols to help children who have communication difficulties.

The school formed the Makaton choir seven years ago after Sara joined Tayside’s Makaton Choir, which is also fine tuning for its performance on Sunday.

She said: “I knew that the children would love the songs and learning Makaton.”

We staged our festive musical celebration for the first time in 2022.

Show-stopping performances from local school pupils and musical groups made it an event to remember and one we are making a highlight of Dundee’s Christmas calendar.

Our managing editor Graham Huband encouraged people to secure their tickets before they sell out.

He said: “Christmas is always a special time of the year, but The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert will make it even more so this year.

“I can’t wait to hear our performers singing so many Yuletide favourites.

“They sing with such gusto and joy that no-one can fail to leave without being uplifted.”

Generously sponsored by Polycrub, the concert will raise money for the Tele’s annual Pounds for Primaries give-away, in which we award cash prizes to local schools.

Tickets are £13.75 or £9.75 for concessions