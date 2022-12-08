Watch the highlights of our first Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch the highlights of our first Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

By Cheryl Peebles
December 8 2022, 2.13pm
Dundee NYCOS dazzled in our concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee NYCOS dazzled in our concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Our first ever Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert was so fantastic we want to share it with all our readers.

Two audiences saw the shows for real at DC Thomson Meadowside HQ, but we’ve made a special video so that many, many more can see the stunning performances put on by schoolchildren and local groups.

We heard festive favourites from:

And here are the highlights of Sunday afternoon’s performances

Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert highlights

Four young stars from Dundee Youth Music Theatre (DYMT) – Hannah Shepherd, Michael Muir, Lizzie McDonald and Zoe Heggie – showed off the type of spellbinding performances audiences can expect from their next show, Oklahoma.

Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir enchanted the audience by singing and signing some of our favourite Christmas hits.

Sign it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

There were beautiful renditions of carols by High School of Dundee’s P4/5 and cantabile choirs and the Dundee branch of the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

Musicians from Harris Academy put on a finely tuned performance and Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie brought some rock to the afternoon.

The event was led by music director Laura Pike.

Proceeds of tickets sales which will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative in which local schools collect tokens to share in a £10,000 prize pot.

And given its success, we’re confident the Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert will become an annual highlight of the festive calendar, held in the same esteem as the Aberdeen concerts run for more than 50 years by our sister paper the Evening Express.

You can also see our best pictures from the event here.

