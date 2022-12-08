Watch the highlights of our first Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our first ever Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert was so fantastic we want to share it with all our readers.

Two audiences saw the shows for real at DC Thomson Meadowside HQ, but we’ve made a special video so that many, many more can see the stunning performances put on by schoolchildren and local groups.

We heard festive favourites from:

Harris Academy

Dundee NYCOS (National Youth Choir of Scotland)

Braeview Academy duo Ewan Ferrie and Cole Conner

High School of Dundee cantabile and P4/5 choirs and pipers Alastair Leonard and Jan Van Der Kuyl

Dundee Youth Music Theatre

Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir.

And here are the highlights of Sunday afternoon’s performances

Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert highlights

Four young stars from Dundee Youth Music Theatre (DYMT) – Hannah Shepherd, Michael Muir, Lizzie McDonald and Zoe Heggie – showed off the type of spellbinding performances audiences can expect from their next show, Oklahoma.

Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir enchanted the audience by singing and signing some of our favourite Christmas hits.

There were beautiful renditions of carols by High School of Dundee’s P4/5 and cantabile choirs and the Dundee branch of the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

Musicians from Harris Academy put on a finely tuned performance and Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie brought some rock to the afternoon.

The event was led by music director Laura Pike.

Proceeds of tickets sales which will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative in which local schools collect tokens to share in a £10,000 prize pot.

And given its success, we’re confident the Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert will become an annual highlight of the festive calendar, held in the same esteem as the Aberdeen concerts run for more than 50 years by our sister paper the Evening Express.

You can also see our best pictures from the event here.