VIDEO: Barry Sellars Q&A as transfer guru outlines key role in Arbroath’s Championship survival bid

Barry Sellars is no stranger to Arbroath fans after playing over 170 games for his hometown team over two spells.

The son of Gayfield Hall of Famer Eric Sellars, Barry once netted a halfway line strike for Arbroath.

He has remained a popular, well-kent face in the Angus town ever since.

And Sellars now has a new role as Arbroath’s Head of Recruitment, tasked with bolstering the Red Lichties squad for the Championship survival bid.

He heads up a team consisting of Brown Ferguson and Craig Ireland in a bold move by Arbroath to try to enhance their transfer dealings.

And Sellars sat down with Courier Sport for a video Q & A on what his new role will entail.

How much has Arbroath changed since you played here?

“The club is a totally different animal from what it was back then.

“If you go behind the scenes now to see the stadium, the pitch, the crowds and the ambition. This is a club on the way up.

“They have sold 1,400 to 1,500 season tickets and the biggest compliment I can pay the club is it belongs in the Championship.

“I don’t think anyone’s turning up – players, supporters or staff – thinking we are a little behind the black ball.

“Arbroath have a business plan and a vision. That appeals to anyone – in any walk of life.”

What will your role be at Arbroath?

“As a recruitment team, Craig Ireland, Brown Ferguson and I will support the manager and coaching staff to be proactive in recruiting players.

“We are out watching games every week and networking across the spectrum of football – managers, coaches, players, agents and team-mates.

“It’s crucial we have to have our finger on the pulse.

“The perception from the general public is there are plenty of players out there – ‘why don’t you go and sign X, Y and Z?’

“But it’s a lot more complicated than that. Arbroath is now in a different market from what it used to be.

“The standard of the team has increased, so the available pool to make it stronger is less than it was.”

How well do you know Dick Campbell?

“I’ve known him a long time. I signed for him in 2008.

“When I was at Arbroath he took me to Forfar. I played for him for five years and when I finished playing he got me involved in coaching.

“I’ve had experience of being both in his dressing room and manager’s office.

“It’s going to be completely different now and my role is to support him. He’s the boss and will ultimately decide what happens.

“I communicate with him and Ian Campbell (Pink) regularly. I’m in contact with Pink five or ten times a day.

“I have to be on the ball and in the mix for players.”

Why would a player sign for Arbroath?

“The ambition of the club is second-to-none.

“The stadium, the people, the club are outrageous in term of the warmth they show as soon as you walk in the door.

“They have a real desire to do well and if people come here and stand out then they will have a good opportunity to progress.

“Look at Joel Nouble last year. It was almost a match made in heaven.

“It was the right fit for him to come here and play for Dick Campbell.

Good things always come to an end all I can say is thank you, the fans have been unbelievable the love and support they’ve shown, the management couldn’t ask for better people to work under and the players we’ve created a brotherhood I’ve loved every second thank you @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/wYvDYAMSgD — Joel Nouble (@OfficialNoubz) January 8, 2022

“If Joel is being honest, never in his wildest dreams could he have imagined coming here and propelling himself to where he is now after six months at Arbroath.

“He came from the lower levels of English football, via Livingston, and within six months he was an Arbroath cult hero.

“Other players like Chris Hamilton, Jack Hamilton and Ben Williamson have all done well here.

“The spirit, environment and culture the manager creates makes people want to play for Dick Campbell.

“Players love it and if you are happy at your work then you’ll progress.”

Is it harder to entice players when the club is second bottom?

“With recruitment you aren’t looking at where the team is now but where it is going to go.

“How do we make the team and squad better than it is? If we can get players that are better then who knows what comes next?

“We all know how quickly fortunes and positions in the league can turn.

“Only a few seasons ago Arbroath didn’t get off to the best start and the manager brought in players and turned it around. He can do that again.”

How crucial is it for Arbroath to sign a striker?

“Goals can make a big difference. Every team needs to score goals.

“We are all working, collectively, towards finding a solution that will help the team.

“If the team can score more goals then the whole team will gain confidence.

The ethos of Arbroath is a team game.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of players over the line and do that as soon as possible.

“It’s a team game on and off the pitch and not all down to me.

“We are working very hard and if we can get a few players in that make the team better at the end of January to where it was before then fantastic.

“Everyone who is involved in football will know how difficult this transfer window is.

“There aren’t a lot of players available but we are working hard.

“We are out there networking, speaking to as many people as we can and we are quite happy where we are and where the journey is taking us.

“Fingers crossed we get a few over the line.”