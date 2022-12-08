REVIEW: Scottish Ensemble delights by candlelight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Scottish Ensemble delights by candlelight

By Garry Fraser
December 8 2022, 3.05pm
The Scottish Ensemble in performance.
The Scottish Ensemble in performance.

As the old saying goes, “Christmas comes but once a year and when it comes it brings…” Well, it brings good cheer, but it also brings the Scottish Ensemble’s Candlelight Concerts.

But this isn’t a Christmas concert along the usual lines, one that is brim-full of Christmas music.

Instead it is one where the ambiance provides a musical escape from the norm, a chance to reflect and consider the fuller things in life that occur not just at this time of year but for the months before and after.

Composers you rarely hear

Although two works, the arrangement of the German carol New Found is the Fairest of Roses and the encore Carol of the Bells did give a nod to the festive season.

This escape from the norm usually takes the shape of composers you rarely hear of never mind their music.

Edmund Finnis, Elizabeth Maconchy, Errollyn Wallen and Sally Norris were all new to me but that’s the essence of the Scottish Ensemble.

The Scottish Ensemble take a bow.

They take folk out of their comfort zone and deliver an innovative and fascinating programme that might be short in length but overflowing in musical treasures.

Having said that, usually one or even two of the composers the SE feature can leave me less than enamoured.

On Wednesday night in the Caird Hall all nine hit the spot, some more than others.

In the latter category Caroline Shaw stands tall and proud. Her two contributions were excellent, The Beech Tree and Entracte.

This lady knows the score and how much you can get from a string ensemble.

Harmonies, frenzied at times I have to admit, and the ability to use every possible string sound and effect and a variety of mood.

A chance to shine

Another composer who merits plaudits is Peteris Vasks, and that is for two reasons.

Beautiful atmospheric music and the opportunity to give violist Jane Atkins a well-merited chance to shine.

Most often hidden in the ranks of an orchestra, to have her in a solo capacity was a complete joy.

The Scottish Ensemble’s annual Christmas Concert by Candlelight is very atmospheric.

In two movements of Vasks’ concerto her tone was sublime  and her interpretation intense, which led to sense of contentment equalled only by Shaw’s ingenuity.

Thomas Ades is a composer who blows hot and cold with me and on Wednesday he was red hot.

Complex and satisfying

Few composers can segue from a Bach slow movement such as his O Albion did. It was complex, perhaps, but ultimately satisfying.

Did I mention Bach? Well the great man made two appearances, the second and third movements of his A minor violin concerto with the Ensemble’s director Jonathan Morton once again showing his class.

But for once, the maestro played second fiddle, if you’ll pardon the expression, to composers who appeared more than two centuries later.

But that’s what I like about the Scottish Ensemble. Their ability to mix the standard repertoire with new discoveries and new ideas, while at the same time leaving an audience agog at sublime string playing, cohesion and collectiveness that leaves nothing to be desired.

