Fife fruit farm owner forced to increase security after break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a fruit farm in Fife says he must increase security after his produce shed was broken into.

Euan Cameron, who owns Pittormie Fruit Farm by Dairsie, said he was heartbroken to discover his storage area had been targeted this week.

Luckily nothing was stolen as Euan thinks the thieves were looking for his honesty box, which was empty.

But the box had been ripped from the wall and his card reader was also damaged, expected to cost around £200.

The shed is used to store eggs and other produce which customers can help themselves to and pay using the honesty box.

It opened in 2003, initially as a way for people to get eggs during the winter and has grown over the years to include fruit and vegetables grown on the farm.

Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Farm owner ‘saw something was not right’

Euan, 41, said he plans to install CCTV cameras to protect his business.

He said: “I went to work on Tuesday morning and found the door to the egg shed ajar and thought a customer had come in early.

“Then when I went and had a look I saw something wasn’t right.

“I also found our card reader smashed in the car park. That now needs to be replaced.

“It feels like a kick in the nuts. It’s like someone has invaded our privacy.

“I’m looking into other security measures like CCTV cameras.

“I shouldn’t have to go down that route but I need to protect the business.”.

Euan spent Tuesday repairing and tidying up the mess left behind.

He added: “I ended up wasting two hours repairing the damage, which could’ve been spent doing other things like attending the crops and doing deliveries.

“The person could have taken stock but I don’t think anything was taken.

“The egg shed is just for locals, a service to help them get things during winter and so someone doesn’t need to be there all the time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a break-in at a property near the A914, Cupar, Fife which happened between 6pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”