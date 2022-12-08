Dundee United friendly with Ayr United called OFF as illness hits Championship side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s winter warm-up match with Ayr United has been cancelled after the Championship side were floored by illness.

The Tannadice side were due to host Ayr in their final friendly before the Scottish Premiership season resumes against Livingston next weekend.

But the game has been called-off with just 48 hours notice after Ayr’s squad was ravaged by a bug.

Saturday's friendly against @AyrUnitedFC has been cancelled due to illness affecting the opposition's squad Supporters who purchased a ticket online will be automatically refunded, whilst those who bought a ticket in-store will have to revisit the Ticket Office for a refund — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 8, 2022

United have offered automatic refunds to all supporters who purchased tickets online.

In-person and hospitality purchases can be refunded by contacting the club.

Liam Fox had arranged back-to-back friendlies with Swansea and Ayr ahead of the crucial Christmas period against Livingston, Hearts and Ross County.

They lost last week’s clash to Swansea 2-0 but Fox was adamant there were positives to take from the clash as United bid to lift themselves off the foot of the table.