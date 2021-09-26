Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Joel Nouble feeling Arbroath fan love as he vows he only has eyes for Gayfield club – at least until January

By Ewan Smith
September 26 2021, 10.00am
Joel Nouble is has become a real hero with the Arbroath fans
Joel Nouble is has become a real hero with the Arbroath fans

Joel Nouble has only been at Arbroath for ten weeks but is already idolised by the adoring Gayfield crowd – on and off the park.

The London-born striker is dazzling the Angus club with his silky skills on the pitch.

He has netted four times in ten games to lead Arbroath into third place.

But it’s the impact he is having at the club off the park that is making him a firm fans favourite.

The Livingston loanee has embraced Arbroath by making it his mission to personally respond to every single message he receives on social media.

He has also earned praise from boss Dick Campbell for voluntarily attending training sessions at Arbroath Community Trust ‘to give a little bit back.’

Nouble is entertainer on the park and a gentleman off it.

It’s small wonder that his every touch is greeted with chants of ‘Nouble! Nouble! Nouble!’ every time he touches the ball.

Those supporters would love Nouble to stay on loan at Gayfield until the summer but will enjoy every single minute of his Arbroath career.

And the feeling is mutual.

“The fans have taken me to their hearts,” said Nouble.

“I feel very lucky to play football here and I’ll give back where I can.

Joel Nouble is looking forward to playing more games in front of the Arbroath fans

“The fans send me nice messages every game, chant my name and show me love.

“The very least I can do in return is play well and give my all for them off the pitch.

“I get loads of messages on Twitter and Instagram from them every game.

“I try to go through them one-by-one.

“If I’ve missed a single message on social media, then I’m sorry.

“That’s the least I can do. I don’t feel anything special or different from them.

“We are all the same and I love the fans.”

Joel Nouble backs Arbroath Community Trust

Nouble’s visits to the ever-growing Arbroath Community Trust training sessions are entirely voluntary.

And whether he’s at the Angus club until January or the summer, Nouble is fully committed to the cause.

“Kevin Middleton from the Arbroath Community Trust messaged me on Instagram to tell me about the work they do,” added Nouble.

“As soon as I found out about it I said: ‘I should go to this.’

“When I was a kid and players came to see me it would make my day and I want to show my appreciation for them.

“Why not? They have all been so nice to me so it’s the least I can do.

“I want to help Arbroath at least until January. If I get called back it will be a great step to play in the Scottish Premiership.

“But my mind is on Arbroath. They have taken me in, backed me from the get-go and I’m aiming to repay the people who showed faith in me.”

Dick Campbell: Joel Nouble is a hero on and off the park for Arbroath

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]