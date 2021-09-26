Joel Nouble feeling Arbroath fan love as he vows he only has eyes for Gayfield club – at least until January

Joel Nouble has only been at Arbroath for ten weeks but is already idolised by the adoring Gayfield crowd – on and off the park.

The London-born striker is dazzling the Angus club with his silky skills on the pitch.

He has netted four times in ten games to lead Arbroath into third place.

But it’s the impact he is having at the club off the park that is making him a firm fans favourite.

The Livingston loanee has embraced Arbroath by making it his mission to personally respond to every single message he receives on social media.

He has also earned praise from boss Dick Campbell for voluntarily attending training sessions at Arbroath Community Trust ‘to give a little bit back.’

Nouble is entertainer on the park and a gentleman off it.

It’s small wonder that his every touch is greeted with chants of ‘Nouble! Nouble! Nouble!’ every time he touches the ball.

Those supporters would love Nouble to stay on loan at Gayfield until the summer but will enjoy every single minute of his Arbroath career.

And the feeling is mutual.

“The fans have taken me to their hearts,” said Nouble.

“I feel very lucky to play football here and I’ll give back where I can.

“The fans send me nice messages every game, chant my name and show me love.

“The very least I can do in return is play well and give my all for them off the pitch.

“I get loads of messages on Twitter and Instagram from them every game.

“I try to go through them one-by-one.

On-loan Livingston striker Joel Nouble is making a big impact at Arbroath… this is his story.👇 ⚽️Arbroath v Kilmarnock

📺@BBCScotland

⏰ 7.30pm — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) September 24, 2021

“If I’ve missed a single message on social media, then I’m sorry.

“That’s the least I can do. I don’t feel anything special or different from them.

“We are all the same and I love the fans.”

Joel Nouble backs Arbroath Community Trust

Great night at Gayfield tonight! Fantastic crowd and what a performance from the team. Just needed one of those chances to go in ⚽ Big shout out to the kids who came to the fan zone and took part in the display. Well done them! pic.twitter.com/jSgkzGp6a4 — Arbroath FC Community Trust (@ArbroathFCTrust) September 24, 2021

Nouble’s visits to the ever-growing Arbroath Community Trust training sessions are entirely voluntary.

And whether he’s at the Angus club until January or the summer, Nouble is fully committed to the cause.

“Kevin Middleton from the Arbroath Community Trust messaged me on Instagram to tell me about the work they do,” added Nouble.

“As soon as I found out about it I said: ‘I should go to this.’

“When I was a kid and players came to see me it would make my day and I want to show my appreciation for them.

“Why not? They have all been so nice to me so it’s the least I can do.

“I want to help Arbroath at least until January. If I get called back it will be a great step to play in the Scottish Premiership.

“But my mind is on Arbroath. They have taken me in, backed me from the get-go and I’m aiming to repay the people who showed faith in me.”