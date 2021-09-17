Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell: Joel Nouble is a hero on and off the park for Arbroath

By Ewan Smith
September 17 2021, 12.24pm
Joel Nouble has made a real impact at Arbroath
Dick Campbell believes fans’ favourite Joel Nouble is becoming a hero for Arbroath on and off the park.

Nouble, on loan from Livingston, has helped the Angus side into third place in the Championship with three goals in five games.

But it’s the impact he is having away from the pitch that is impressing Campbell even more.

The London-born striker has become a regular attendee at training sessions with Young Lichties at Arbroath Community Trust.

And he spent 15 minutes after last weekend’s 4-0 win over Hamilton posing for selfies with the fans.

“Joel has made a big difference to our attacking threat,” said Campbell. “He takes us up the park and causes defences problems.

“But I’m also hugely impressed with his attitude to the club off the park.

“What he did last week for the kids at Arbroath Community Trust sums it up for me.

“He went to meet them and twice completely off his own back. He drove up to make their day without so much as putting in an expense claim.

“At the end of our win over Hamilton I was looking for him. I was thinking ‘where the hell is he?’

“I looked over to see Joel up at the crowd meeting the fans and getting his photo taken with them.

“The players love him and the fans have taken to him in a big way and he’s doing well.

“But it’s still early for him and for the team. I’m mindful of the fact that while we are doing well there is so much work still to be done.

“We need to keep our feet firmly on the ground.”

Joel Nouble impressing Arbroath but Scott Stewart is too

Scott Stewart has impressed for Arbroath in recent weeks

Campbell’s side will travel to Dumfries on Saturday to face Queen of the South.

And the Arbroath boss has also praised Scott Stewart for the impact he has made in recent weeks.

Stewart netted once and set up two as Red Lichties hammered Hamilton.

“I spoke to Scott a few weeks ago and said: ‘You’re up and down like a yo-yo, I’m needing you to make an impact.’

“Look at the impact he made against Hamilton. He was outstanding.

“We paid money for him a few years ago and he is serving us well. The players have a really good bond right now.

“I’ve had offers for a few of them but no-one wants to leave us – that’s always a good sign.”

