Dick Campbell: Joel Nouble is a hero on and off the park for Arbroath

Dick Campbell believes fans’ favourite Joel Nouble is becoming a hero for Arbroath on and off the park.

Nouble, on loan from Livingston, has helped the Angus side into third place in the Championship with three goals in five games.

But it’s the impact he is having away from the pitch that is impressing Campbell even more.

The London-born striker has become a regular attendee at training sessions with Young Lichties at Arbroath Community Trust.

And he spent 15 minutes after last weekend’s 4-0 win over Hamilton posing for selfies with the fans.

We have an incredible spirit in our dressing room with our loan players made to feel at home.@OfficialNoubz is a talented player, but what a gent off the pitch. After the game he spent 10-15 minutes posing with every single young fan for a selfie even giving away his shinnies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BxX8dDIFma — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 12, 2021

“Joel has made a big difference to our attacking threat,” said Campbell. “He takes us up the park and causes defences problems.

“But I’m also hugely impressed with his attitude to the club off the park.

“What he did last week for the kids at Arbroath Community Trust sums it up for me.

“He went to meet them and twice completely off his own back. He drove up to make their day without so much as putting in an expense claim.

“At the end of our win over Hamilton I was looking for him. I was thinking ‘where the hell is he?’

“I looked over to see Joel up at the crowd meeting the fans and getting his photo taken with them.

“The players love him and the fans have taken to him in a big way and he’s doing well.

“But it’s still early for him and for the team. I’m mindful of the fact that while we are doing well there is so much work still to be done.

“We need to keep our feet firmly on the ground.”

Joel Nouble impressing Arbroath but Scott Stewart is too

Campbell’s side will travel to Dumfries on Saturday to face Queen of the South.

And the Arbroath boss has also praised Scott Stewart for the impact he has made in recent weeks.

Stewart netted once and set up two as Red Lichties hammered Hamilton.

“I spoke to Scott a few weeks ago and said: ‘You’re up and down like a yo-yo, I’m needing you to make an impact.’

“Look at the impact he made against Hamilton. He was outstanding.

Scott Stewart – @SPFL Team of the Week Congratulations to @Scott_Stewart8 who has been named in this weeks SPFL Team of the Week Opening Goal ✅

2 Assists ✅

Goal line Clearance ✅

4 Shots on Target ✅ He was definitely our 🌟 man https://t.co/NOMROi8k89 pic.twitter.com/hgtT284e3X — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 14, 2021

“We paid money for him a few years ago and he is serving us well. The players have a really good bond right now.

“I’ve had offers for a few of them but no-one wants to leave us – that’s always a good sign.”