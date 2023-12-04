New £15m Kirkcaldy community hub hailed a game-changer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £15m Kirkcaldy community hub hailed a game-changer

The state-of-the-art building will house a range of services and activities under one roof.

By Claire Warrender
How the new Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy will look.
How the new Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy will look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Plans for a £15 million community hub in Kirkcaldy have been hailed a game-changer for locals.

The state-of-the-art centre for the Templehall area has moved a step closer to reality following approval by councillors.

It will bring vital services together, housing a library, training kitchen, a computer room and meeting spaces under one roof.

The modern hub will replace the existing community centre, local office, Argos Centre and library service, which are said to be ageing and of poor quality.

And work will begin at the end of next year.

Kirkcaldy North SNP councillor Carol Lindsay said: “This is a game-changer for Templehall as it will provide much-needed support and opportunities for our community.”

She said it will help alleviate poverty and improve access to services.

New building will make ‘a huge difference’

Ms Lindsay has been pushing for new services in Templehall for many years.

And she believes the hub has the potential to attract investment and create job opportunities.

Carol Lindsay says the £15m investment is a game-changer.
Carol Lindsay says the £15m investment is a game-changer.

Its approval was also welcomed by Fife Council leader David Ross, who said it was great to see the plans coming together.

The Labour councillor added: “This will make a huge difference to the community of Templehall and the wider Kirkcaldy area.”

It is hoped the Templehall Community Hub will encourage participation in both indoor and outdoor leisure activities.

Key features of Templehall Community Hub

The building will include family, community and youth offerings.

Key features include:

  • A library
  • A training kitchen to teach adults and young people new skills
  • Meeting area with outdoor seating
  • A computer room with 10 PCs for community use
  • Adult learners’ groups
  • Job clubs
  • Main hall for large-scale events or sports
  • Spaces for fitness and family activities, conferences or celebrations
Plans for the new Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy
Plans for the new Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Next door will be a bike and pram storage area and a multi-use games area.

Mr Ross added:  “There is real excitement locally about this new facility.

“Bringing all these services and together helps our aim of having ‘no wrong door’ for people to access the advice and support they need.”

