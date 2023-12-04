New £15m Kirkcaldy community hub hailed a game-changer

Plans for a £15 million community hub in Kirkcaldy have been hailed a game-changer for locals.

The state-of-the-art centre for the Templehall area has moved a step closer to reality following approval by councillors.

It will bring vital services together, housing a library, training kitchen, a computer room and meeting spaces under one roof.

The modern hub will replace the existing community centre, local office, Argos Centre and library service, which are said to be ageing and of poor quality.

And work will begin at the end of next year.

Kirkcaldy North SNP councillor Carol Lindsay said: “This is a game-changer for Templehall as it will provide much-needed support and opportunities for our community.”

She said it will help alleviate poverty and improve access to services.

New building will make ‘a huge difference’

Ms Lindsay has been pushing for new services in Templehall for many years.

And she believes the hub has the potential to attract investment and create job opportunities.

Its approval was also welcomed by Fife Council leader David Ross, who said it was great to see the plans coming together.

The Labour councillor added: “This will make a huge difference to the community of Templehall and the wider Kirkcaldy area.”

It is hoped the Templehall Community Hub will encourage participation in both indoor and outdoor leisure activities.

Key features of Templehall Community Hub

The building will include family, community and youth offerings.

Key features include:

A library

A training kitchen to teach adults and young people new skills

Meeting area with outdoor seating

A computer room with 10 PCs for community use

Adult learners’ groups

Job clubs

Main hall for large-scale events or sports

Spaces for fitness and family activities, conferences or celebrations

Next door will be a bike and pram storage area and a multi-use games area.

Mr Ross added: “There is real excitement locally about this new facility.

“Bringing all these services and together helps our aim of having ‘no wrong door’ for people to access the advice and support they need.”