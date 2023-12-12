Dunfermline CEO David Cook makes ‘zero pressure’ on James McPake claim as he assesses Championship season so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline CEO David Cook makes ‘zero pressure’ on James McPake claim as he assesses Championship season so far

Cook insists faith in Pars manager never wavered despite recent run of one win in seven games.

By Iain Collin
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

David Cook insists Dunfermline have never lost faith in manager James McPake, despite fan anger at the recent run of disappointing results.

Last month’s below-par performance and 3-0 defeat to rivals Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup was met by loud boos from the East End Park support.

It left the Fifers with just one victory – and five defeats – from seven games.

The loss of a third straight derby did not lighten the mood amongst some in the Pars faithful.

Sam Stanton celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 in Raith Rovers' Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline last month. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group
Dunfermline’s Scottish Cup defeat to rivals Raith Rovers last month was a low point in the season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group

However, a terrible injury list can be viewed as one mitigating factor in the slump, as can the club’s strategy of giving youth an opportunity.

And, with back-to-back wins over Arbroath and Airdrie meaning they have now lost just one of their last five Championship outings, Cook is adamant the boardroom is fully behind McPake and assistant Dave Mackay.

The Dunfermline chairman and CEO said: “It was one win in seven and we’re in football, it’s a results-based industry.

“But there was zero pressure on James from myself, Thomas [Meggle, sporting director] and the board.

“I can’t praise James and Dave highly enough for how they’ve coped with the injury challenges they’ve had this season and how they’ve kept calm and just got on with the task in hand.

“I hope an element of that comes down to trust and communication between us.

‘We believe in James’

“Yes, none of us are delighted when we’ve only won one in seven, but we believe in James, we believe in Dave and we believe in the direction the club’s going in is the right direction.

“So, what you don’t do is make knee-jerk reactions and get too carried away when a few results haven’t gone our way.

“We trust we’re moving in the right direction and we’ve got a lot of faith in James, Dave and the group that we can keep improving.”

Lewis McCann douses Matty Todd in champagne as Dunfermline celebrate winning the League One title last season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline spent last season rebuilding in League One. Image: SNS.

Sitting in fourth in the table and with the prospect of the injured defensive trio of Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen returning to action in the coming weeks, things are looking rosier for Dunfermline.

While their long-term goals may be loftier, Cook has admitted that last year’s relegation from the Championship and spending last season in League One should temper expectations this term.

He added: “You should understand how disappointed we all were after the defeat to Raith in the Scottish Cup.

‘It’s a journey,’ insists Cook

“It was a bitter blow to lose and to lose that way.

“But what we don’t do is get too down about these things. There’s still loads to play for this season and hopefully we’re getting a bit of momentum now.

“We have to be mindful we are a promoted team in this division.

“I don’t know what James’ view on this was but if someone had said to me as chairman of Dunfermline Athletic in mid-December that we’d be fourth in the table after getting promoted last summer, I’d be pretty buoyant with that progress.

“It’s a journey. We would all love to be rattling through the leagues, but we’ve all seen how competitive this division is.

“We have to be mindful that it was never going to be a simple, straightforward continuation. There were going to be bumps in the road.”

More from Football

Liam DIck playing for Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS.
Liam Dick talks twin 'distractions' that are helping keep mind off Raith Rovers' Championship…
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien.
Arbroath's Tam O'Brien gives first impressions of new boss ahead of taking on 'flying'…
Luke McCowan celebrates with Scott Tiffoney against Brechin. Image: SNS.
Dundee stars stake claim for first-team recall as reserves hammer Falkirk
Dundee boss Tony Docherty will take on (from left) Derek Adams, Barry Robson, Brendan Rodgers, Derek McInnes and Craig Levein in his next five fixtures.
Dundee's crucial 5 festive fixtures: Can Dark Blues plot top 6 charge or will…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy deal extended as philanthropist continues backing
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and loan star Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee in talks with Liverpool on Owen Beck future as Dark Blues boss offers…
Declan Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans
Declan Gallagher dismisses Raith Rovers 'shock' notion as Dundee United defender pinpoints mark of…
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson goes close to scoring in July's Viaplay Cup game against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Keith Watson nears Raith Rovers return as Ian Murray uncovers secrets of his comeback…
Kane Ritchie-Hosler writhes in agony after dislocating his shoulder in Dunfermline's recent 3-0 win against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
James McPake talks Kane Ritchie-Hosler mental wellbeing as Dunfermline winger endures third operation in…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration
LEE WILKIE: Kai Fotheringham's exceptional Dundee United form is no surprise - I could…