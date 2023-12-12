Blairgowrie laundry says it will fight council’s order to close within two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie laundry says it will fight council’s order to close within two months

GlenClean claims to have received no complaints since April.

By Kieran Webster
GlenClean laundry at Langholm, Keay Street, Blairgowrie.
The council has ordered the closure of GlenClean laundry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Blairgowrie laundry says it will fight the council’s order for it to close within two months.

Perth and Kinross Council has refused GlenClean’s application to convert a building on Keay Street for industrial use.

This was despite the business already being in operation since September 2021.

The company has been given a two-month deadline to cease trading.

GlenClean in Blairgowrie
GlenClean has been operating at the site since September 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But GlenClean says it will appeal the decision having claimed to have received no complaints since April 2023.

However, the plans received 17 objections and nine letters of support.

GlenClean is a laundry service in the Perthshire town and also has a site on High Street.

Why were the plans rejected?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s decision notice, the proposal was deemed incompatible with the existing quiet residential surroundings.

It also claimed that permitting industrial use would not fit in with the surroundings.

This is despite, according to the report of handling, environmental health providing no objection on noise grounds.

However, this came with conditions – including that doors had to be shut at all times.

The council felt this would be hard to enforce.

It was also feared that granting a change of use would open it up to being used by noisier businesses should GlenClean vacate.

Blairgowrie firm to appeal decision

GlenClean refused to say how much has been spent on the laundry and a possible relocation but confirmed it was a “significant sum”.

The company said that measures would be in place to prevent noise pollution, and emphasised that environmental health had not raised an objection.

It also highlighted that the plan raised no objection from transport planning and was found to fit in with the conservation area.

The premises on High Street
GlenClean also has a premises on Blairgowrie High Street. Image: Google Street View

GlenClean also claimed that it invited neighbours to the site and to visit their properties to hear the noise – but were not approached.

A spokesperson added: “Whilst we appreciate the complainers’ comments we would have liked to address them face to face rather than behind a keyboard.

“We were never invited to the community council meeting to discuss their areas of concern before they added an objection – they all forget we are also part of ‘the community’, live and try to work here.

“We will be appealing this refusal, as we have spent a considerable amount of time and money setting up here, and we are a very small business so moving will cost us a lot financially, but is that a concern to anyone other than ourselves?”

