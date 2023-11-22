Disgruntled Blairgowrie residents claim new laundry is a fire risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Disgruntled Blairgowrie residents claim new laundry is a fire risk

They fear a repeat of the blaze that destroyed a similar business in October 2022.

By Kieran Webster
GlenClean in Blairgowrie
GlenClean has been operating at the site since September 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A laundry in Blairgowrie has divided opinions among local businesses and residents.

The owner of GlenClean, in Keay Street, has applied in retrospect to operate a laundry in the Perthshire town.

It has been running since September 2022.

The planning application has received 18 objections, including from the community council.

The laundry is close to residential properties.
The laundry is near residential properties. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Owner Doreen Johnston claims the laundry has received no complaints since April 2023 and is good for the local economy.

Some of the key points from objectors include:

  • Noise pollution concerns.
  • Fire fears (following a laundry fire on Blairgowrie’s Emma Street).
  • More traffic.
  • Discharge into street drains.

Scott MacGregor. chair of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Council, told The Courier: “The majority of the objections were of the site of the laundry.

“We think there needs to be more laundry, just not in that particular location.

“There are houses all around it and if there was a fire, like there was in Emma Street, it could spread to them.

“Most of the comments we’ve had are concerned with the fire risk and the noise.

“If a change of use was permitted and the current owners leave the site it might let other businesses set up there too.”

Laundry ‘invaluable’ to local business

However, the laundry has also received nine supporting comments – particularly from business owners.

One said: “The laundry at Keay Street has been invaluable for my own business in Blairgowrie.

“I own a holiday home which is constantly booked out and bringing tourists to the town.

“Due to personal commitments, the staff at the laundry perform the tasks of washing and ironing all of my bed linens, which I do not have the chance to do.

“Without the laundry, I would seriously struggle to continue letting the property.”

Blairgowrie laundry not expected to ‘significantly increase’ traffic

Some of the concerns were addressed in the owner’s planning statements, provided by LJRH Architects.

These included looking into reducing the noise pollution from the appliances.

Ms Johnston also claimed the laundry was not expected to “significantly increase” traffic to the area.

Drainage issues from the building have also been rectified, she said.

A previous laundry fire on Blairgowrie's Emma Street.
A previous laundry fire on Blairgowrie’s Emma Street in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The statement added: “Concerns were expressed regarding the potential for a commercial laundry creating a fire hazard, particularly in light of the incident where another laundry on Emma Street, Blairgowrie caught fire in October 2022.

“However, it’s important to highlight that this particular laundry had a timber frame construction, whereas the buildings which form part of this application are constructed of concrete blockwork, which typically provides one-hour fire resistance.”

The plans can be viewed on the Perth and Kinross Council’s planning portal.

GlenClean has been approached for comment.

