Disgruntled Blairgowrie residents claim new laundry is a fire risk

A laundry in Blairgowrie has divided opinions among local businesses and residents.

The owner of GlenClean, in Keay Street, has applied in retrospect to operate a laundry in the Perthshire town.

It has been running since September 2022.

The planning application has received 18 objections, including from the community council.

Owner Doreen Johnston claims the laundry has received no complaints since April 2023 and is good for the local economy.

Some of the key points from objectors include:

Noise pollution concerns.

Fire fears (following a laundry fire on Blairgowrie’s Emma Street).

More traffic.

Discharge into street drains.

Scott MacGregor. chair of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Council, told The Courier: “The majority of the objections were of the site of the laundry.

“We think there needs to be more laundry, just not in that particular location.

“There are houses all around it and if there was a fire, like there was in Emma Street, it could spread to them.

“Most of the comments we’ve had are concerned with the fire risk and the noise.

“If a change of use was permitted and the current owners leave the site it might let other businesses set up there too.”

Laundry ‘invaluable’ to local business

However, the laundry has also received nine supporting comments – particularly from business owners.

One said: “The laundry at Keay Street has been invaluable for my own business in Blairgowrie.

“I own a holiday home which is constantly booked out and bringing tourists to the town.

“Due to personal commitments, the staff at the laundry perform the tasks of washing and ironing all of my bed linens, which I do not have the chance to do.

“Without the laundry, I would seriously struggle to continue letting the property.”

Blairgowrie laundry not expected to ‘significantly increase’ traffic

Some of the concerns were addressed in the owner’s planning statements, provided by LJRH Architects.

These included looking into reducing the noise pollution from the appliances.

Ms Johnston also claimed the laundry was not expected to “significantly increase” traffic to the area.

Drainage issues from the building have also been rectified, she said.

The statement added: “Concerns were expressed regarding the potential for a commercial laundry creating a fire hazard, particularly in light of the incident where another laundry on Emma Street, Blairgowrie caught fire in October 2022.

“However, it’s important to highlight that this particular laundry had a timber frame construction, whereas the buildings which form part of this application are constructed of concrete blockwork, which typically provides one-hour fire resistance.”

The plans can be viewed on the Perth and Kinross Council’s planning portal.

GlenClean has been approached for comment.