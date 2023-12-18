Ex-Boyzone star says ‘Jesus changed my life’ on visit to Perth church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Boyzone star says ‘Jesus changed my life’ on visit to Perth church

Shane Lynch turned on the Christmas lights at Perth Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

By Kieran Webster
Trinity Perth Church of the Nazarene minister, Rev. Ian Wills, shaking hands with Shane
Shane Lynch shakes hands with Rev Ian Wills, Trinity Perth Church of the Nazarene minister. Image: Stuart Cowper

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch has told how “Jesus changed my life” during a visit to a Perth church.

The Irish singer visited Perth Trinity Church on Sunday to turn on the Christmas lights and tell his story.

A capacity crowd of 400 people filled the church to see the 47-year-old.

It comes after the ex-popstar announced earlier this year he had quit showbiz after becoming a born-again Christian.

Shane Lynch tells of ‘blessed life’ at Perth church

Speaking at the event, he told the crowd about his Boyzone career and how he found Christ as his saviour.

He said: “I became a Christian 20 years ago and Jesus has changed my life around.

“I have been very blessed in life.”

Shane Lynch pointing at the nativity scene.
The ex-Boyzone star told the crowd Jesus changed his life. Image: Stuart Cowper
Nativity scenes projected onto the church.
Nativity scenes projected onto the church. Image: Stuart Cowper

The evening also featured a puppet show by the Clincarthill Church of Scotland puppet group and singing from a community choir.

Nativity scenes are also being beamed onto the church until Saturday.

A cafe serving mince pies, mulled wine, tea and coffee is set up for anyone wanting to see the lights between 6pm and 7.30pm daily.

