Ex-Boyzone star says ‘Jesus changed my life’ on visit to Perth church

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch has told how “Jesus changed my life” during a visit to a Perth church.

The Irish singer visited Perth Trinity Church on Sunday to turn on the Christmas lights and tell his story.

A capacity crowd of 400 people filled the church to see the 47-year-old.

It comes after the ex-popstar announced earlier this year he had quit showbiz after becoming a born-again Christian.

Shane Lynch tells of ‘blessed life’ at Perth church

Speaking at the event, he told the crowd about his Boyzone career and how he found Christ as his saviour.

He said: “I became a Christian 20 years ago and Jesus has changed my life around.

“I have been very blessed in life.”

The evening also featured a puppet show by the Clincarthill Church of Scotland puppet group and singing from a community choir.

Nativity scenes are also being beamed onto the church until Saturday.

A cafe serving mince pies, mulled wine, tea and coffee is set up for anyone wanting to see the lights between 6pm and 7.30pm daily.