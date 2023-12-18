Tragic Tayside biker’s wife says motorists ‘must do more’ to protect vulnerable road users

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tragic Tayside biker’s wife says motorists ‘must do more’ to protect vulnerable road users

Tracey Marsh spoke out after teacher Angela Addis was sentenced for causing the death of her husband Jon, near Monikie in 2022.

By Paul Malik
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Supplied by Tracey Marsh.
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Supplied by Tracey Marsh.

The wife of a Tayside motorcyclist killed by a driver who pulled out in front of him at a junction said motorists “must do more” to protect vulnerable road users.

Jon Marsh, from Brechin, was killed after becoming trapped under the wheels of Angela Addis’ MG car in November 2022.

Addis admitted causing death by careless driving and was ordered to complete 140 hours of unpaid work at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 45-year-old teacher was also banned from driving for a year and placed under supervision for the same period.

Sentencing questioned

Speaking outside court after the sentencing hearing, Jon’s wife Tracey said:” Today the sheriff handed down a sentence for causing death by careless driving

“Carelessness, to me, is forgetting where you placed your house keys, letting the pan boil over or wearing odd socks – it’s not the act of taking someone’s life and shattering the world of those close to them.

“I question how a penalty of 140 hours of community service acts as deterrent to others or sends any sort of message about our collective responsibility towards vulnerable road users.

Tracey Marsh holding a picture of husband Jon
Tracey Marsh called for more to be done after the death of husband Jon. Image: Motorcycle Law Scotland.

“Poor driving has consequences and those on four wheels need to be reminded to take another look for those on two.

“If Jon’s death is to mean anything, we must do more.”

Toll on motorcyclists

A total of 467 motorcyclists were killed or injured in road collisions in 2022, according to Scottish Government figures, representing 8% of all casualties and a 2% rise compared to 2021.

Motorcyclists represent only 1% of all road users but of the 467 casualties, 280 motorcyclists were seriously injured and 25 died.

Personal injury solicitors, Motorcycle Law Scotland – who supported Mrs Marsh – said their analysis of the 84 cases over the past 12 months shows more than 67% of collisions occur when a motor vehicle pulls out in front of, or across the path of a motorcyclist at a junction.

Brenda Mitchell, founder and managing partner, said: “Whilst judges and sheriffs do have the power to hand out stiffer sentences to those who kill vulnerable road users, more must be done by way of prevention.

“The bereaved serve lifelong sentences of their own and no amount of punishment or custodial sentencing will ever make up for the loss of a loved one.”

The accident

Mr Marsh, 48, was travelling home from a biker group meeting in Dundee in freezing and wet conditions at 9.30pm on November 22 when he was struck on the Dundee to Friockheim road, close to Monikie.

Addis, 45, had been on her way to pick up her daughter when she failed to “maintain proper observations” at the junction where the B961 meets Panmure Road.

As she pulled out into his path, Mr Marsh took evasive action and put his motorcycle on to its side.

Jon Marsh
Jon Marsh. Supplied by Marsh family.

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court: “He collided with the accused’s car. He died at the scene.”

The court heard how passers-by tried to help Mr Marsh, who was unresponsive.

Addis was overheard saying by those on the scene “I could not see him”.

An ambulance was called and CPR was attempted.

Addis of Granary Wynd, Monikie, provided a negative result on the police breath test and recorded a negative drugs wipe.

She pled guilty almost a year after the fatal crash.

Mistook bike for street light

Defence solicitor David Nicholson KC, in mitigation for mother-of-two Addis, said his client had mistaken Mr Marsh’s bike light for a street light before she pulled out.

“What is clear from the report is the remorse, shame and guilt she feels.

“I do not seek to make her the victim – she is not a victim – she brought about the death of another human being.

“This has had a devastating impact on her and her family.

“The impact has been of course much more severe for others, who may never recover but it has had a significant impact on her family.”

Angela Addis.
Angela Addis leaves Dundee Sheriff Court in November.

He said her job has “become untenable because of what is being said by others.

“An investigation has been started by the General Teaching Council, which she referred herself to.

“The 999 call made to the ambulance service will stay with me for sometime, it is quite harrowing.

“She rendered assistance at the scene while extremely distressed.”

‘Is this justice?’ shout

Sheriff Gregor Murray, sentencing, said: “This has had tragic, permanent and devastating consequences for his family and friends.

“This has borne mental health and financial based problems for you.

“You have been deemed no risk of further offending.”

As he announced the sentence, members of the motorcycle community indicated their disgust, one calling out “is this justice?” before being asked to be quiet by the sheriff.

‘Kindest, most considerate man’

Mr Marsh is survived by his wife, two sons and two grandchildren.

The court heard he kept in “good health” and had raised more than £26,000 for Maggie’s Centre in Dundee, as well as funds for the Royal Marines and RLNI.

Outside court, Mrs Marsh, flanked by supporters, said: “My husband was the kindest and most considerate man I ever met.

“He loved everyone with his whole heart.

Jon Marsh funeral procession
Bikers formed a funeral procession for Mr Marsh from Parkgrove Crematorium, Arbroath. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

“But for all the wonderful times we had together, the knock at the door on the day that he died that brought me to my knees and the sight of him lying in the morgue are the memories that haunt me.

“John was an experienced and dedicated motorcyclist – I rode pillion with him for 15 years.

“He was the member of a motorcycling club and he took his riding seriously but none of this mattered because the driver failed to look properly at a junction.”

She thanked her legal team and the motorcycling community, adding: “Thanks to their efforts and my friends I’m now able to begin rebuilding my life.”

After his death, members of his club – Rejects MCC, East Coast – also saluted their “brother” and asked for as many bikers as possible to turn out at his funeral.

Tracey Marsh’s statement in full:

My husband was the kindest and most considerate man I ever met.

He loved everyone with his whole heart.

But for all the wonderful times we had together, the knock at the door on the day that he died that brought me to my knees and the sight of him lying in the morgue are the memories that haunt me.

John was an experienced and dedicated motorcyclist – I rode pillion with him for 15 year.

He was the member of a motorcycling club and he took his riding seriously but none of this mattered because the driver failed to look properly at a junction.

How can that be?

Tracey Marsh delivers her statement outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Tracey Marsh delivers her statement outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

Each time someone sits behind the wheel they assume control of a machine capable of causing harm to others.

Yet despite this we seem to repeatedly overlook the lessons from avoidable and senseless deaths like that of my husband.

Incidents of motorcyclists killed or injured on Scotland’s roads are all too frequent and rising.

Today the sheriff handed down a sentence for causing death by careless driving

Carelessness to me is forgetting where you place your house keys, letting the pan boil over or wearing odd socks – it’s not the act of taking someone’s life and shattering the world of those close to them.

I question how a penalty of 140 hours of community service acts as deterrent to others or send any sort of message about our collective responsibility towards vulnerable road users.

Poor driving has consequences and those on four wheels need to be reminded to take another look for those on two.

If Jon’s death is to mean anything we must do more.

I’m immensely grateful to the motorcycling community and especially my solicitors, Brenda Mitchell and Roz Boynton at Motorcycle Law Scotland for their unwavering support.

Thanks to their efforts and my friends I’m now able to begin rebuilding my life.

