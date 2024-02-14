VIDEO: Minibus destroyed in fire on Meigle street

A minibus has been destroyed in a fire on a Meigle street.

Officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Alyth Road just after 9pm on Tuesday.

It is believed that the bus was owned by Burrelton-based Smith and Sons Coaches.

Video footage has captured the vehicle in flames.

One eyewitness said: “The driver of a Smith’s coach stopped when he smelled and saw smoke.

“Nobody was injured.”

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We got the initial call at 9.20pm on the A94 at Meigle.

“We sent one appliance from Alyth. It was a small bus on fire.

“We had two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus at the scene.

“There were no injuries and firefighters were called back at 9.54pm.”

Bus owner thanks emergency services after Meigle fire

Ian Smith of Smith and Sons Coaches said: “The vehicle was moving from one depot to another depot and no passengers were on board, so we are relieved that no one was harmed in this incident.

“I am extremely proud of the professionalism our driver showed to keep anyone safe around the area during a difficult situation.

“I would also like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene for their swift response, and we will be carrying out a full investigation as soon as possible into the cause of the fire.”