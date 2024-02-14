VIDEO: Minibus destroyed in fire on Meigle street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Minibus destroyed in fire on Meigle street

Footage shows the vehicle in flames.

By Ben MacDonald
Firefighters put out the fire in Meigle
Firefighters were called to extinguish the minibus fire on Tuesday evening. Image: Allan Anderson

A minibus has been destroyed in a fire on a Meigle street.

Officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Alyth Road just after 9pm on Tuesday.

It is believed that the bus was owned by Burrelton-based Smith and Sons Coaches.

Video footage has captured the vehicle in flames.

One eyewitness said: “The driver of a Smith’s coach stopped when he smelled and saw smoke.

“Nobody was injured.”

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We got the initial call at 9.20pm on the A94 at Meigle.

“We sent one appliance from Alyth. It was a small bus on fire.

“We had two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus at the scene.

“There were no injuries and firefighters were called back at 9.54pm.”

Bus owner thanks emergency services after Meigle fire

Ian Smith of Smith and Sons Coaches said: “The vehicle was moving from one depot to another depot and no passengers were on board, so we are relieved that no one was harmed in this incident.

“I am extremely proud of the professionalism our driver showed to keep anyone safe around the area during a difficult situation.

“I would also like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene for their swift response, and we will be carrying out a full investigation as soon as possible into the cause of the fire.”

Conversation