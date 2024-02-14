Road Test: Renault Austral a handsome family SUV with efficient hybrid power system

The Renault Austral is another entrant to the ultra-competitive family SUV market.

It replaces the Kadjar, which was a good enough looking vehicle but had become a little dated when set against rivals such as the Kia Sportage or Mazda CX-5.

Unlike some SUVs, the Austral isn’t available as a plug-in hybrid. Research by Renault suggested few buyers would plug in often enough to benefit from a moderate fully electric range.

Instead all versions are what’s called full hybrid, where a battery/electric system helps boost power and efficiency but is powered by the engine rather than needing to be charged from the mains.

Hybrid

A 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine is paired with a 1.7kWh battery and an electric motor. Together they produce an impressive 197bhp – enough to launch the Austral from 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds.

The hybrid system also improves fuel economy and the Austral returns a very impressive 57.7mpg, according to official figures.

In real-world driving I didn’t quite match that, but during my week with the Austral it easily nudged 50mpg, which is excellent for a car this size. CO2 emissions are 110g/km, which again is very low for a family SUV.

Prices start at £34,695 and my top spec Iconic Esprit Alpine version came in at a little under £40,000.

That makes the Austral slightly more expensive than some rivals but it does come with a lot of standard kit.

All versions have a 12in digital driver’s display, 12.3in touchscreen, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, adaptive LED headlights and a head-up display.

My top-of-the-range model added four-wheel steering, a Haman Kardon stereo, electric heated front seats, panoramic roof, 360 degree camera and wireless phone charging.

In short, £40k buys you a family SUV with all the equipment you could need or want.

Driving dynamics

What’s it like to drive? Nearly 200bhp means it has plenty of power, and the hybrid assistance helps make it more responsive. You can shoot out from tight junctions quickly and overtaking is easy too.

Ride quality is on the firm side but I didn’t find it harsh. Wind, engine and tyre noise are all nicely muted and at 60mph you can easily hold a conversation with rear seat passengers.

All models are front-wheel drive so if your lifestyle demands four-wheel drive you’ll need to look elsewhere. Very few of the Austral’s rivals can do proper off-roading, even if they do have four-wheel drive, so I doubt this will put many buyers off.

The top spec version I drove had four-wheel steering, which reduces the turning circle from 11.4m to 10.1m. That’s about the same as a Vauxhall Corsa or Ford Fiesta, and makes the Austral one of the easiest SUVs to manoeuvre in a tight city car park.

Packed with tech

The Austral is packed with technology. The central touchscreen responds to input very quickly, although like many people I would much rather have buttons or dials to operate the heating controls.

The driver’s display and head-up display beam information such as speed, traffic signs, sat nav directions.

Renault has equipped the Austral with a Google-powered infotainment system. It works really well, with an intuitive voice control system that lets you listen to radio or podcasts, operate the sat nav, or make phone calls without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road.

Anyone with an Android phone or Google smart speaker should find it easy and intuitive to use.

Space is on par with the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, although the Mazda CX-5 and Skoda Karoq offer slightly more practicality. There are plenty of cubby holes to stow water bottles, snacks etc.

Cleverly, the rear bench slides forward and back and can do so in a 60/40 layout. This means tall rear occupants can enjoy extra legroom, or the seats can be slid forward to maximise boot space. With the seats fully forward there’s an impressive 555 litre load bay.

There’s only one engine choice and no four-wheel drive, but that shouldn’t put you off. The hybrid system works as it should, delivering power and economy.

If you want a family SUV that has great fuel efficiency and the latest technology the Renault Austral is well worth taking for a test drive.

Facts

Price: £39,495

0-62mph: 8.4 seconds

Top speed: 108mph

Economy: 57.7mpg

CO2 emissions: 110g/km