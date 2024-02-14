Rosyth pub to be demolished after ‘no viable tenant’ found

A plan to demolish a Rosyth pub and build six flats has been approved.

Owner Scott Adamson said The Sportsman bar on Burnside Street had been left unviable after failing to find a new tenant in the last year.

He proposed to demolish the pub and build six flats in its place.

The Sportsman closed in 2019 after a “decline in trade”.

Mr Adamson, of City Hotels Ltd, has now also submitted a building warrant application to tear down the building.

A planning statement submitted to the local authority said: “Whilst Mr Adamson is confident about the viability of many of other licenced premises under his control, he is not confident the Sportsman Bar can remain a viable licenced premises.

“Mr Adamson had latterly leased the Sportsman Bar to a licenced tenant to

operate, but this tenancy faced decline in trade.

“After a period of review, the owner decided to end the tenancy and cease trading in October 2019 and conduct his search for a new licenced tenant.

“On the basis that no viable tenant has come forward, Mr Adamson has chosen to re-develop the site as the only means to enable the site is arrested from further decline and that the building can be safely replaced with a modern new building.

The statement added: “The existing building’s services infrastructure (plumbing, heating, electrics, etc) are dated and in serious need of modernisation and upgrading.

“It would require significant financial resource to renovate the open house to be brought up to current building standards”.

Fife Council approved the planning application, stating the scheme would be an “acceptable” use of the site.