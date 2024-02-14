Rosyth pub to be demolished after ‘no viable tenant’ found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosyth pub to be demolished after ‘no viable tenant’ found

The Sportsman closed in 2019 after a "decline in trade". 

By Ellidh Aitken
The Sportsman bar in Rosyth.
The Sportsman bar in Rosyth. Image: Google Street View

A plan to demolish a Rosyth pub and build six flats has been approved.

Owner Scott Adamson said The Sportsman bar on Burnside Street had been left unviable after failing to find a new tenant in the last year.

He proposed to demolish the pub and build six flats in its place.

The Sportsman closed in 2019 after a “decline in trade”.

Mr Adamson, of City Hotels Ltd, has now also submitted a building warrant application to tear down the building.

Plan to demolish Rosyth pub after ‘no viable tenant’ found

A planning statement submitted to the local authority said: “Whilst Mr Adamson is confident about the viability of many of other licenced premises under his control, he is not confident the Sportsman Bar can remain a viable licenced premises.

“Mr Adamson had latterly leased the Sportsman Bar to a licenced tenant to
operate, but this tenancy faced decline in trade.

“After a period of review, the owner decided to end the tenancy and cease trading in October 2019 and conduct his search for a new licenced tenant.

“On the basis that no viable tenant has come forward, Mr Adamson has chosen to re-develop the site as the only means to enable the site is arrested from further decline and that the building can be safely replaced with a modern new building.

The statement added: “The existing building’s services infrastructure (plumbing, heating, electrics, etc) are dated and in serious need of modernisation and upgrading.

“It would require significant financial resource to renovate the open house to be brought up to current building standards”.

Fife Council approved the planning application, stating the scheme would be an “acceptable” use of the site.

