Biker broke leg and ankle when driver pulled out from junction in Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Biker broke leg and ankle when driver pulled out from junction in Fife crash

Driver Emily Sheppard admitted causing injury by careless driving.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline Sheriff Court in 2020. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A biker broke her leg and ankle after a driver pulled out of a Fife junction and shunted her into a road sign.

The car driver, Emily Sheppard, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

The 28-year-old admitted failing to maintain adequate observations and exiting a junction when unsafe to do so into the path of the motorbike, being ridden by Elaine Walls, on August 27 last year.

Court papers state the accident happened on the A823 between the C51 junction at Hillend and the B914 junction.

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the motorcyclist had no chance to avoid a collision after Sheppard pulled out of a junction into her path.

The fiscal depute said the motorcyclist was shunted into a road sign at the side of the junction and fell.

She was taken to hospital and treated for a broken lower leg and broken ankle.

Immediate and lasting remorse

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Sheppard had looked both ways with the intention of going straight over the junction but did not see the motorcycle.

He said the bike was “probably hidden” by a camper vehicle in front, turning left towards Kelty.

The lawyer said: “She admitted to the police immediately (at the scene) that it was entirely her fault.

“She did get out of her vehicle to go and see to the complainer but other people had got there first.”

Mr Morrison said Sheppard, of Carnock, has been experiencing guilt and anxiety over the incident and what could have happened.

Sheppard, a farm shop manager, also subsequently spoke on the phone with the woman’s husband on a number of occasions out of concern for her injuries.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland highlighted it was a lapse of concentration, that the harm was significant but not life-changing, that Sheppard had expressed remorse and that she complied with officers at the scene.

The sheriff disqualified her from driving for 12 months and fined her £600.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Imogen Boorman leaving court (left) and in London in 2017.
Naked Coronation Street actress caused havoc in Montrose pub
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Benefits cheat Picture shows; Marie Van Den Berg. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/01/2024
Perthshire £30k benefits cheat dodged jail despite 'meriting' custodial sentence
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Social work attack and 49 crimes
Douglas Laidlaw
Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety
Derek Alland made gestures after his appeal was dismissed.
Dundee sword attacker makes obscene gestures after judges reject appeal
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Lovelorn Dundee woman stabbed partner in head with steak knife
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Bannockburn assault seen through Ring doorbell Picture shows; Michael Higgins. .. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum watched on Ring phone app from Dundee as son was attacked in Stirling…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Killer dog owner fails to appear
Trial was set at the High Court in Glasgow for September.
Driver to stand trial accused of attempted murder of cyclist in Glenrothes
Daniel Blake and an accomplice staged the Broughty Ferry ram-raid. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.
Broughty Ferry Premier store ram-raider jailed for 18 months