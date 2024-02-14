Biker broke leg and ankle when driver pulled out from junction in Fife crash

A biker broke her leg and ankle after a driver pulled out of a Fife junction and shunted her into a road sign.

The car driver, Emily Sheppard, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

The 28-year-old admitted failing to maintain adequate observations and exiting a junction when unsafe to do so into the path of the motorbike, being ridden by Elaine Walls, on August 27 last year.

Court papers state the accident happened on the A823 between the C51 junction at Hillend and the B914 junction.

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the motorcyclist had no chance to avoid a collision after Sheppard pulled out of a junction into her path.

The fiscal depute said the motorcyclist was shunted into a road sign at the side of the junction and fell.

She was taken to hospital and treated for a broken lower leg and broken ankle.

Immediate and lasting remorse

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Sheppard had looked both ways with the intention of going straight over the junction but did not see the motorcycle.

He said the bike was “probably hidden” by a camper vehicle in front, turning left towards Kelty.

The lawyer said: “She admitted to the police immediately (at the scene) that it was entirely her fault.

“She did get out of her vehicle to go and see to the complainer but other people had got there first.”

Mr Morrison said Sheppard, of Carnock, has been experiencing guilt and anxiety over the incident and what could have happened.

Sheppard, a farm shop manager, also subsequently spoke on the phone with the woman’s husband on a number of occasions out of concern for her injuries.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland highlighted it was a lapse of concentration, that the harm was significant but not life-changing, that Sheppard had expressed remorse and that she complied with officers at the scene.

The sheriff disqualified her from driving for 12 months and fined her £600.

