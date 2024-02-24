COURIER OPINION: Tasmin Glass must be refused parole and system must change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Tasmin Glass must be refused parole and system must change

The Courier supports the family of Steven Donaldson ahead of Wednesday's parole hearing.

Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board next week, five years after being convicted for her part in the murder of Steven Donaldson.
By Sean O'Neil

This week The Courier launched our A Voice for Victims campaign, demanding much-needed reforms in Scotland’s parole hearings.

We also called for Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be denied parole and remain in prison.

We reiterate that call today.

On Wednesday, Glass will go before the Parole Board where the panel will decide if she should be freed halfway through a 10-year sentence for her part in the murder of Steve Donaldson.

For anyone familiar with the case it is shocking, almost unfathomable, that Glass could be released back into our communities so soon.

She played a pivotal role in one of the most brutal murders Tayside has ever seen and was convicted of culpable homicide.

It was a horrific crime that saw her co-accused, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, convicted of murder.

Steven’s family have been clear since they were first informed the killer was eligible for parole – she should not be released.

That to do so would deny them, and Steven, any sort of justice.

His dad Bill said it was “unthinkable” she could once again walk the same streets as they do, so soon after Steven’s death.

Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They have demanded she stays in jail and serves her full sentence.

It is a demand we know our community supports. It is a demand we support.

Tasmin Glass played a “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

That is not just our belief – or the belief of the family – that is a statement by a judge, Lord Brodie, following the killer’s attempt to reduce her sentence.

The comments are damning.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” said Lord Brodie.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

Tasmin Glass during the High Court trial. Image: Wullie Marr

Five years – half a sentence – is not justice for a “manipulative and devious” killer so heavily involved in the murder of the much-loved 27-year-old.

This week, Steven’s sister Lori told us she feared that a decision had already been made and that Glass will be released.

The lack of transparency in how parole hearings are carried out and how decisions are made fuels the fear that Lori and her parents share.

FAMS, a national charity, told us that the Donaldsons are not alone in feeling this way.

Families often feel the representations they write to the parole board make no difference, their co-founder said.

That they are nothing but a tick-box exercise.

That is not okay. That is not right.

Parole is crucial to justice system – but not in current form

Victims of crime should know, without question, that their voices are being heard and that their pain is being taken seriously.

The only way to achieve that is through wide-ranging reforms which puts open justice at the heart of their rulings.

The parole system plays a critical role in our justice system – and it is a role which The Courier believes must be a part of our justice system.

It is because of that important role it must be above question.

In its current format it is not.

Conversation