Steven Donaldson’s sister fears ‘decision made’ on early release for brother’s killer Tasmin Glass

Lori Donaldson backed The Courier's A Voice for Victims campaign, saying she and her family have felt ignored during the parole hearing system.

Lori, Pam and Bill Donaldson. Image: DC Thomson
Lori, Pam and Bill Donaldson. Image: DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil & Lindsey Hamilton

The sister of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson believes Tasmin Glass has shown “no remorse” for her involvement in her brother’s death but fears she will soon be released from prison.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 but is set to go before the parole board next week having served just half of her 10-year sentence.

Lori Donaldson, Steven’s sister, believes she and her family have been ignored by the parole system ahead of the hearing date and want an overhaul of proceedings.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier to back our A Voice for Victims campaign, Lori said: “We are of the view that the Scottish justice system has a complete disregard for victims and their families.

Lori Donaldson leaves a wreath at her brother Steven’s memorial. Image: DC Thomson

“We have been asked if we wish to make representations in relation to Tasmin Glass having temporary release and, more recently, in relation to her early release and have each submitted our representations.

“At no point have we felt that such representations have been taken into consideration and we are of the view that the decision about her early release has already been made.”

‘Manipulative and devious characteristics don’t change’

Glass will go before the parole board on February 28 and could be released in May.

The killer saw a 2019 appeal to have her sentence reduced rejected by judges who said she played a “pivotal role” in Steven’s death.

Tasmin Glass.

Lori told The Courier: “The trial judge on sentencing described Tasmin Glass as manipulative and devious and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

“Manipulative and devious characteristics are not likely to be ones which have changed during her time in prison.

“This is a person who denied any involvement in Steven’s death, showing absolutely no remorse for her actions.”

‘We are in full support of this campaign’

The Courier launched our A Voice for Victims campaign after speaking to families like the Donaldsons and Linda McDonald, who survived an attack from Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh.

We believe that the Scottish parole system needs to be reformed, that victims’ voices need to be amplified and automatic parole hearings are revised.

Steven Donaldson.

Lori said: “We are in full support of this campaign and feel that the Scottish justice system requires to be reconsidered.

“The impact of Steven’s death has been hugely significant on our entire family.

“It is extremely disheartening and difficult to even consider that the one person who orchestrated this can be released from prison this soon and can go on to live her life in the community regardless of her actions.”

Steven’s parents, Bill and Pam, told The Courier it was “unthinkable” that their son’s killer could be released so early into her imprisonment.

Bill and Pam Donaldson.

“Our sentence is for life, we will never be set free,” said Bill.

‘No justice’ if Tasmin Glass is released early

“But that person could be told in only two weeks that she is being released from prison – there is no justice there.

“That is absolutely not right.”

To read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign click here.

Conversation