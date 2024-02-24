Inside luxury £650k Perthshire home with stunning vaulted entrance hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside luxury £650k Perthshire home with stunning vaulted entrance hall

Beechfields is near Blairgowrie Golf Course.

By Chloe Burrell
Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Beechfields, near Blairgowrie, is on the market. Image: Savills

A luxury Perthshire home with a beautiful vaulted entrance hall is on the market.

Beechfields was completed in 2020. It is near Blairgowrie Golf Course.

The contemporary four-bedroom property can be entered through a stunning vaulted reception hall.

Entrance hall at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The stunning entrance hall. Image: Savills
Entrance hall at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Plenty of natural light fills the property. Image: Savills
Kitchen/dining room at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Savills
Kitchen/dining room at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The kitchen has a central island. Image: Savills
Sitting room at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The sitting room. Image: Savills
Entertainment space at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Entertainment area. Image: Savills
Guest room at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
A guest room is located on the ground floor. Image: Savills
Shower room at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
An en-suite shower room is attached to the guest bedroom. Image: Savills
Utility room at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The utility room. Image: Savills

The sleek modern kitchen can be accessed from the hall. It has a central island in the middle, with space for six diners.

There is also room for a dining table overlooking the front garden. Next door is a bright sitting room with access to a paved terrace in the back garden.

Behind the entrance hall, an additional reception room is styled as an entertainment space with a bar and large screen.

A guest room on the ground floor has an en-suite shower room that is also accessible from the hall.

A utility room and boot room offer a practical space for storage and access to the garden.

On the first floor, a bright galleried landing leads to three double bedrooms.

Principal bedroom suite at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The principal bedroom suite is the height of luxury. Image: Savills
Bathroom at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The shower room also has a double sink. Image: Savills
Dressing room at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The principal suite has a dressing room. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
One of the bedrooms at the property. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Savills
Family-sized bathroom at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Two bedrooms are served by a family-sized bathroom. Image: Savills
Garden at Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
The back garden at Beechfields. Image: Savills
Outside Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Beechfields has a double garage. Image: Savills

The luxury principal bedroom suite has plenty of space. It has a shower room with a double sink and dressing room.

Two further bedrooms share a large family-sized bathroom with a freestanding bath and shower.

The property is situated at the end of a shared private driveway with a paved parking area beside a double garage.

A timber fence separates the front and back gardens.

Beechfields is being marketed by Savills for offers over £650,000.

More from Property

This Milton of Balgonie church has been beautifully converted.
Fantastic Fife church conversion has stunning interior and state-of-the-art cinema
The "old-fashioned" home in St Andrews is up for sale. Image: Savills
'Old-fashioned' St Andrews home hits market for nearly £1m
Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
£830k Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views for sale
Hazel and Alasdair got the keys to Alyth Hotel in November 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alyth Hotel transformation: 'The boiler exploded the day we moved in - that was…
There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling
The former Crieff Police Station.
Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.
Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag
Dean Park House enjoys a rural setting close to Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym
Chalmers Mill sits on the banks of Ceres Burn. Image: Savills.
Stunning £600k Fife millhouse accessed by its own bridge over Ceres Burn
A plot of land is up for sale on the Kingsway in Dundee.
For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee

Conversation