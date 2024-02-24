Inside luxury £650k Perthshire home with stunning vaulted entrance hall

A luxury Perthshire home with a beautiful vaulted entrance hall is on the market.

Beechfields was completed in 2020. It is near Blairgowrie Golf Course.

The contemporary four-bedroom property can be entered through a stunning vaulted reception hall.

The sleek modern kitchen can be accessed from the hall. It has a central island in the middle, with space for six diners.

There is also room for a dining table overlooking the front garden. Next door is a bright sitting room with access to a paved terrace in the back garden.

Behind the entrance hall, an additional reception room is styled as an entertainment space with a bar and large screen.

A guest room on the ground floor has an en-suite shower room that is also accessible from the hall.

A utility room and boot room offer a practical space for storage and access to the garden.

On the first floor, a bright galleried landing leads to three double bedrooms.

The luxury principal bedroom suite has plenty of space. It has a shower room with a double sink and dressing room.

Two further bedrooms share a large family-sized bathroom with a freestanding bath and shower.

The property is situated at the end of a shared private driveway with a paved parking area beside a double garage.

A timber fence separates the front and back gardens.

Beechfields is being marketed by Savills for offers over £650,000.