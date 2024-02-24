Dundee Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after Dundee crash Police were called to Lochee Road at 10.45pm on Friday. By Andrew Robson February 24 2024, 9:35am February 24 2024, 9:35am Share Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after Dundee crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4904353/lochee-road-crash-dundee/ Copy Link Lochee Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A woman was taken to hospital and a man arrested after a late-night crash in Dundee. Officers were called to a two-car collision on Lochee Road around 10.45pm on Friday. A 27-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the incident. A 54-year-old man was arrested for road traffic offences. The nature of the woman’s injuries is unknown. Man, 54, arrested after Lochee Road crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 10.45pm on Friday we were called to a two-car crash on Lochee Road, Dundee. “A 27-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “A 54-year-old man was arrested for road traffic offences and is due to appear at court at a later date.”