Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after Dundee crash

A woman was taken to hospital and a man arrested after a late-night crash in Dundee.

Officers were called to a two-car collision on Lochee Road around 10.45pm on Friday.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the incident.

A 54-year-old man was arrested for road traffic offences.

The nature of the woman’s injuries is unknown.

Man, 54, arrested after Lochee Road crash

“A 54-year-old man was arrested for road traffic offences and is due to appear at court at a later date.”