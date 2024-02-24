No arrests after police raid in Perth city centre

Police raided an address in Perth city centre on Saturday morning.

A “huge” police presence was spotted outside a block of flats at Melville Street shortly after 9.30am.

Two ambulances, including an incident response unit, were also at the scene.

Officers confirmed a search warrant was executed at a property – although it proved negative and no arrests were made.

The nature of the raid is currently unknown.

One passer-by said: “There’s a huge police presence outside a block of flats on the street.

“There’s one ambulance incident response unit and one national risk and resilience department van.

“Two pretty big police vans are also at the scene.”

Police raid address on Melville Street

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9am on Saturday officers executed a search warrant at an address in Melville Street, Perth.

“The search proved negative and there have been no arrests.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.