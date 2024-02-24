Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Broughty Ferry

Sitting four miles east of Dundee, Broughty Ferry is known all over the country.

Originally a prosperous fishing and whaling village, the 19th century saw it become a haven for wealthy jute barons who built luxury villas in the area.

The Ferry, as it’s affectionally known, is now home to a thriving community of around 20,000 people.

And among those who live here is Bev Bett, a local businesswoman who runs her own coaching and consultancy company.

The 48-year-old has lived in the area for over 20 years and now sits on the committee of the Broughty Traders’ Association.

She talks us through her favourite bits about the area.

The Waterfront

“I walk along the waterfront and beach almost every day and it can be different every time”, Bev said.

“The sky, the coast, the fresh air – it’s such an amazing place.

“On a daily basis, no matter what the weather, there’s people in the water, either swimming or sailing for example.

“The castle is there as well and that looks stunning in any light – it attracts so many people.

“Last year I went out on the boat trip, and I looked at the Ferry from Tayport and it shook me how good the Ferry looked.”

Walking

It’s not just the water and beach front of the Ferry that Bev admires so much.

She also enjoys taking time out of her day to admire the rich history of the Ferry which, Bev says, is evident everywhere you look.

“Every single time I’m out walking in town I see something different”, she said.

“Whether it’s plaques that tell you dates about something, statues, or the buildings, there’s so much to look at.

“I noticed that during Covid when things were slowed down and you actually could pay attention to things and look around.”

Local businesses

As a committee member of the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association, Bev is passionate about local businesses.

And she says the local area has no shortage of shops and restaurants for locals – and visitors – to enjoy.

“There’s a thriving business community here.

“You don’t need to leave Broughty Ferry to get things.

“I can buy clothes from award-winning boutiques, get fresh food and veg, there’s the butchers, and independent coffee shops.

“Residents absolutely value it and we spend our time and money here, so we are rotating that economy.

“I personally love the Ferry Selkie and the Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters – which we visit daily.

“This community brings people into the Ferry and visitors coming here can do so much.

“We’ve bumped into quite a few tourists recently and I love it.”

The community

There are a number of annual events organised by locals, including the much-loved Broughty Ferry Gala Week and the Christmas lights switch-on.

And it’s this community sprit that Bev says is one of her favourite things about the area.

“It’s a very proactive community”, she said.

“When you’re walking past folk they say hello and if you are in a shop you will end up chatting to someone.

“People are proud of the Ferry and they are digging in to make it look good.

“Whether it’s in the gardens, cleaning up the beach, or putting on the Christmas lights – there’s so much going on.

“When I think about how many people are volunteering around this area and who probably don’t take a lot of credit, it’s amazing.”

Hidden gems

One of Bev’s favourite places in Broughty Ferry is a relatively new addition to the area.

She said: “There’s a hidden gem in the community with the Forthill community sports club, which a lot of people – even in the Ferry – don’t know exists.

“It’s been getting investment put into it and offers sport and community activities for all ages.

“There’s rugby, cricket, tennis, hockey.”

Bev added: “It also offers free classes for older people around physical activity.

“They’ve just started a sporting memories initiative which is about bringing people who maybe used to take part in sports together to talk.

“There’s something for everyone and there is so much going on.”