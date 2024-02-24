Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Broughty Ferry

Among those who live here is Bev Bett, who has called the Ferry home for over 20 years.

By Laura Devlin
Bev Bett has lived in Broughty Ferry for over 20 years. Image: Paul Reid.
Bev Bett has lived in Broughty Ferry for over 20 years. Image: Paul Reid.

Sitting four miles east of Dundee, Broughty Ferry is known all over the country.

Originally a prosperous fishing and whaling village, the 19th century saw it become a haven for wealthy jute barons who built luxury villas in the area.

The Ferry, as it’s affectionally known, is now home to a thriving community of around 20,000 people.

And among those who live here is Bev Bett, a local businesswoman who runs her own coaching and consultancy company.

The 48-year-old has lived in the area for over 20 years and now sits on the committee of the Broughty Traders’ Association.

She talks us through her favourite bits about the area.

The Waterfront

“I walk along the waterfront and beach almost every day and it can be different every time”, Bev said.

“The sky, the coast, the fresh air – it’s such an amazing place.

“On a daily basis, no matter what the weather, there’s people in the water, either swimming or sailing for example.

One of Bev’s favourite places to go in Broughty Ferry is the waterfront. Image: Paul Reid.

“The castle is there as well and that looks stunning in any light – it attracts so many people.

“Last year I went out on the boat trip, and I looked at the Ferry from Tayport and it shook me how good the Ferry looked.”

Walking

It’s not just the water and beach front of the Ferry that Bev admires so much.

She also enjoys taking time out of her day to admire the rich history of the Ferry which, Bev says, is evident everywhere you look.

“Every single time I’m out walking in town I see something different”, she said.

The Winkie the Pigeon statue was unveiled las year, paying tribute to the Broughty Ferry war her . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Whether it’s plaques that tell you dates about something, statues, or the buildings, there’s so much to look at.

“I noticed that during Covid when things were slowed down and you actually could pay attention to things and look around.”

Local businesses

As a committee member of the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association, Bev is passionate about local businesses.

And she says the local area has no shortage of shops and restaurants for locals – and visitors – to enjoy.

“There’s a thriving business community here.

“You don’t need to leave Broughty Ferry to get things.

The outside of 335 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, a restaurant with large windows and a sign saying The Ferry Selkie on a blue background.
The Ferry Selkie is one of Bev’s favourite restaurants. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I can buy clothes from award-winning boutiques, get fresh food and veg, there’s the butchers, and independent coffee shops.

“Residents absolutely value it and we spend our time and money here, so we are rotating that economy.

“I personally love the Ferry Selkie and the Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters – which we visit daily.

“This community brings people into the Ferry and visitors coming here can do so much.

“We’ve bumped into quite a few tourists recently and I love it.”

The community

There are a number of annual events organised by locals, including the much-loved Broughty Ferry Gala Week and the Christmas lights switch-on.

And it’s this community sprit that Bev says is one of her favourite things about the area.

“It’s a very proactive community”, she said.

“When you’re walking past folk they say hello and if you are in a shop you will end up chatting to someone.

Crowds at the Broughty Ferry Gala week in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

“People are proud of the Ferry and they are digging in to make it look good.

“Whether it’s in the gardens, cleaning up the beach, or putting on the Christmas lights – there’s so much going on.

“When I think about how many people are volunteering around this area and who probably don’t take a lot of credit, it’s amazing.”

Hidden gems

One of Bev’s favourite places in Broughty Ferry is a relatively new addition to the area.

She said: “There’s a hidden gem in the community with the Forthill community sports club, which a lot of people – even in the Ferry – don’t know exists.

“It’s been getting investment put into it and offers sport and community activities for all ages.

“There’s rugby, cricket, tennis, hockey.”

Forthill Community Sports Club using sports to get local community involved. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Bev added: “It also offers free classes for older people around physical activity.

“They’ve just started a sporting memories initiative which is about bringing people who maybe used to take part in sports together to talk.

“There’s something for everyone and there is so much going on.”

