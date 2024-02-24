Female pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Female pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry

Police have taped off Gray Street following the incident.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
Officers at the scene on Brook Street.
Officers at the scene on Brook Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Broughty Ferry.

Officers were called to Gray Street shortly after 11.30am on Saturday.

A police cordon has been erected close to the junction between Gray Street and Brook Street.

The road remains closed.

An eyewitness – who did not want to be named – told The Courier six police vehicles were at the scene.

Gray Street taped off by police

She said: “I just got here 10 minutes ago so I didn’t see what happened but I saw all the police coming into the Ferry.

“They’ve closed the whole street

Police have taped off Gray Street Broughty ferry
Police have taped off Gray Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“There are so many of them it must be something quite serious.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday police received a report of a road crash involving a female pedestrian and a car in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

“The road is currently closed and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

CR0047108 Bev Bett .. Ask a Local... a variety of things that are good about Broughty Ferry, including the castle, local businesses, the beach front etc. ....Pic Paul Reid
Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Broughty Ferry
Lochee Road in Dundee where woman taken to hospital and man arrested after crash
Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after Dundee crash
Weight loss coach Carole Ramsay retires after 29 years.
Dundee's Carole Ramsay retires after helping thousands lose weight over 29 years
Post Thumbnail
Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation
Balgay Girls' Industrial School. Image: DC Thomson
Former pupil at Dundee girls’ school left alone for days in isolation room
The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC
Dundee carer struck off for arranging unqualified worker to do shifts in their name
Women attacked Meadowside area, Dundee
Woman, 28, latest victim in spate of attacks in Meadowside area of Dundee
2
Charges introduced Wallace Street Car Park Dundee
Charges introduced at Dundee car park after years of free use
2
Arbroath Road closure at the Scott Fyffe roundabout, Dundee.
Traffic chaos after ordnance item found in Dundee
From December 11 new rules come into force to prevent parking on pavements. Image: Shutterstock.
6 key questions as Dundee pavement parking ban begins
16