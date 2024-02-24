Dundee Female pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry Police have taped off Gray Street following the incident. By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken February 24 2024, 1:02pm February 24 2024, 1:02pm Share Female pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4904410/police-seal-off-gray-street-broughty-ferry/ Copy Link Officers at the scene on Brook Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Broughty Ferry. Officers were called to Gray Street shortly after 11.30am on Saturday. A police cordon has been erected close to the junction between Gray Street and Brook Street. The road remains closed. An eyewitness – who did not want to be named – told The Courier six police vehicles were at the scene. Gray Street taped off by police She said: “I just got here 10 minutes ago so I didn’t see what happened but I saw all the police coming into the Ferry. “They’ve closed the whole street Police have taped off Gray Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson “There are so many of them it must be something quite serious.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday police received a report of a road crash involving a female pedestrian and a car in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry. “Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital. “The road is currently closed and enquiries are ongoing.”