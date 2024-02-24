Female pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Broughty Ferry.

Officers were called to Gray Street shortly after 11.30am on Saturday.

A police cordon has been erected close to the junction between Gray Street and Brook Street.

The road remains closed.

An eyewitness – who did not want to be named – told The Courier six police vehicles were at the scene.

Gray Street taped off by police

She said: “I just got here 10 minutes ago so I didn’t see what happened but I saw all the police coming into the Ferry.

“They’ve closed the whole street

“There are so many of them it must be something quite serious.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday police received a report of a road crash involving a female pedestrian and a car in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

“The road is currently closed and enquiries are ongoing.”