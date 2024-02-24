Teenager taken to hospital after alleged assault on board bus in Dundee

A teenager was taken to hospital after an alleged assault on board a bus in Dundee.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Friday evening.

Police were called to a report of a 16-year-old male being assaulted on a bus on Strathern Road at around 9.30pm.

He was taken to hospital.

The nature of his injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Friday, 23 February, 2024, police received a report a 16-year-old male youth had been assaulted on board a bus at Strathern Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the youth was taken to hospital.

“A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at a later date.”