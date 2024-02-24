Dundee Teenager taken to hospital after alleged assault on board bus in Dundee A 17-year-old male was charged in connection with the incident. By Ellidh Aitken February 24 2024, 2:18pm February 24 2024, 2:18pm Share Teenager taken to hospital after alleged assault on board bus in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4904447/teenager-hospital-strathern-road-dundee-bus-assault/ Copy Link Strathern Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A teenager was taken to hospital after an alleged assault on board a bus in Dundee. A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Friday evening. Police were called to a report of a 16-year-old male being assaulted on a bus on Strathern Road at around 9.30pm. He was taken to hospital. The nature of his injuries is not known. 17-year-old charged in connection with alleged assault on Dundee bus A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Friday, 23 February, 2024, police received a report a 16-year-old male youth had been assaulted on board a bus at Strathern Road, Dundee. “Officers attended and the youth was taken to hospital. “A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He was released on an undertaking to appear at a later date.”