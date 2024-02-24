Dog put down after Auchterarder attack as police outside Perth vets

A dog has been put down following an attack involving a 40-year-old man in Auchterarder.

Several police vehicles, including a dog van, were spotted outside a Perth vets shortly after noon on Saturday.

Officers confirmed it was in connection with a dog attack at an address in Auchterarder around 6.40pm on Friday.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident on Eagle Avenue and later released.

Officers in protective clothing assisted in transporting the dog to Fair City Vets on York Place.

It is understood the dog is not an XL bully-type.

An eyewitness outside the vets said: “Four police vans, including a dog van, raced down Glasgow Road just after midday.

“They parked up outside the vets and officers in protective uniforms were going in and out of the surgery.”

Dog put down following Auchterarder attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, 23 February, 2024 we received a report of a man having been injured by a dog at an address on Eagle Avenue, Auchterarder.

“The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

“The dog was removed from the property and taken to be euthanised.”