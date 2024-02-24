Road reopens in Kirkcaldy after discovery of ‘unknown substance’

A road in Kirkcaldy has reopened after emergency services were called to the discovery of an “unknown substance”.

Saladin Street was closed for around one hour after the substance was found shortly before 1pm on Saturday.

It was later identified to be an organic material that posed no threat to the public.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

Emergency response after ‘unknown substance’ discovered

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were turned out to an unknown substance found on Saladin Street in Kirkcaldy.

“It was identified as organic material that posed no threat to the public.

“We were called at 12.52pm and left at 2.11pm.

“We had a total of three appliances at the scene.”