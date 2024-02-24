Road reopens in Kirkcaldy after discovery of ‘unknown substance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Road reopens in Kirkcaldy after discovery of ‘unknown substance’

The substance was identified as organic material that posed no threat.

By Ellidh Aitken
Emergency services closed Saladin Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Emergency services closed Saladin Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A road in Kirkcaldy has reopened after emergency services were called to the discovery of an “unknown substance”.

Saladin Street was closed for around one hour after the substance was found shortly before 1pm on Saturday.

It was later identified to be an organic material that posed no threat to the public.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

Emergency response after ‘unknown substance’ discovered

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were turned out to an unknown substance found on Saladin Street in Kirkcaldy.

“It was identified as organic material that posed no threat to the public.

“We were called at 12.52pm and left at 2.11pm.

“We had a total of three appliances at the scene.”

More from Fife

School children are counting down the days until the Levenmouth rail link opens
VIDEO: Watch as countdown clocks are switched on to mark 100 days until Levenmouth…
The main SRUC building at Elmwood campus in Cupar.
Fife students 'heartbroken' as SRUC to downsize Elmwood campus and change animal care courses
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy man, 35, admits life-endangering attack on ex's new partner
Kirkside Court, Leven.
'A daily hell': Leven residents make 200 complaints about drug-dealing and violence in just…
The Fife man played Treasure Bingo through the National Lottery website. Image: Shutterstock
Mystery Fife man scoops £300k in National Lottery game
Owen Martin.
Kelty footballer 'put lives at risk' as he drifted across M90 near Kinross at…
Liam Stark.
Son blasts sentence for 'sick' Fife care worker who attacked and filmed vulnerable mother
Ewan Park has been traced
Missing 14-year-old from Kirkcaldy traced 'safe and well'
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton.
Fife Council approves 'essential' 5% rent increase amid housing emergency fears
David Ross, leader of Fife Council. I
Fife Council finances 'among best in Scotland' as members approve tax freeze and investments