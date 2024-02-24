Burst pipe fixed after Dundee homes left without water

Repairs have been completed to a burst pipe that left some homes in Dundee without water.

Some residents in the DD2 postcode area experienced a loss of water supply due to a burst water main on Friday night.

Locals in the Fowlis and Berryhill reported issues continuing into Saturday morning.

Scottish Water says repair work has now been completed and water supplies are returning to normal.

Supply restored after burst water pipe in Dundee

An update issued at 2pm on the Scottish Water website said: “Water supplies in Dundee which were affected by a burst water pipe are now returning to normal.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during the incident.

“We have carried out a full repair of the fault and are now returning to normal service.”

The message added: “Due to the complex nature of the repair, including the location and access to the pipe, the repair took longer than expected.

“We understand the impact that this has had on our customers.

“Our team will remain on site for a short time to carry out any residual clean-up tasks.”

The issues come a week after Charleston residents were “fobbed off” after the power and water went off at the same time.