Ordnance item discovered at Dundee property found to be empty shell

An ordnance item discovered at a Dundee property – leading to a “massive” cordon being put in place along Arbroath Road – was found to be a empty shell.

Police were called to a report of a possible unexploded item at a property on Kintore Place on Friday.

A long stretch of Arbroath Road, between the Claypotts junction and the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, was closed for several hours as a result.

A small number of properties were also evacuated as a precaution.

Police were on point on several streets in the area, including Gotterstone Avenue, Kemnay Place and Fairfield Road.

One passer-by described the cordon as “massive”.

Police Scotland confirmed that the ordnance item was found to be an empty shell and was removed for disposal.

A spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, 23 February we received a report of a possible unexploded item at a property on Kintore Place in Dundee.

“Officers attended, a cordon was put in place and a small number of properties evacuated as a precaution.

“The A92 Arbroath Road was closed between the Claypotts junction and the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

“The item was examined by EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and found to be an empty shell.

“It was removed for disposal.

“The road was re-opened around 2.20pm.”