Adama Sidibeh will miss St Johnstone’s clash with Aberdeen after weekend collapse

Adama Sidibeh will sit out St Johnstone’s clash with Aberdeen after collapsing at the end of the Perth side’s weekend defeat at St Mirren.

The striker fell to the turf at the final whistle of Saints’ 2-0 defeat and, after being attended to by medics from both teams, was stretchered off the park.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, with club doctors now of the belief he suffered from a sudden drop in blood pressure.

The Perth club confirmed Sidibeh’s release from hospital on Monday, but Wednesday’s trip to Pittodrie will come too soon for the 25-year-old, with medics still to give him the green light to return to action.

Saints’ medical team will work to assess the Gambian hit man’s readiness to take part in full training over the coming days.