Adama Sidibeh will miss St Johnstone’s clash with Aberdeen after weekend collapse

The striker fell to the ground at the end of Saints' defeat to St Mirren on Saturday.

By Sean Hamilton
Adama Sidibeh was stretchered off the pitch in Paisley after his collapse. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Adama Sidibeh was stretchered off the pitch in Paisley after his collapse. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Adama Sidibeh will sit out St Johnstone’s clash with Aberdeen after collapsing at the end of the Perth side’s weekend defeat at St Mirren.

The striker fell to the turf at the final whistle of Saints’ 2-0 defeat and, after being attended to by medics from both teams, was stretchered off the park.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, with club doctors now of the belief he suffered from a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Concerned players look on as Adama Sidibeh gets treatment on the pitch.
Concerned players from St Johnstone and St Mirren look on as Adama Sidibeh gets treatment on the pitch after his collapse. Image: SNS.

The Perth club confirmed Sidibeh’s release from hospital on Monday, but Wednesday’s trip to Pittodrie will come too soon for the 25-year-old, with medics still to give him the green light to return to action.

Saints’ medical team will work to assess the Gambian hit man’s readiness to take part in full training over the coming days.

