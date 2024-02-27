Pitlochry parents fear moving leisure centre and library to school community campus will be ‘worst of all worlds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry parents fear moving leisure centre and library to school community campus will be ‘worst of all worlds’

Council bosses have suggested closing the library and leisure centre and moving the facilities into Pitlochry High School.

By Morag Lindsay
Group of parents standing outside Pitlochry High School.
Parents made their views known outside Pitlochry High School. Image: Marieke McBean.

Pitlochry parents are raising the alarm over plans to turn the town’s high school into a new community campus.

Perth and Kinross Council is considering closing the Atholl Leisure Centre and Pitlochry library and moving those services into the high school.

Council bosses say the three sites are underused at present and the move could help safeguard the community facilities and the school.

But critics say it’s not the proposal that was sold to them when they were consulted on the town’s future prospects.

Mum Fiona Rollo says she and other parents were initially excited by the prospect of a community campus.

They hoped Pitlochry might finally be in line for modern facilities in an all-new building.

Fiona Rollo, arms folded, outside Pitlochry High School
Fiona Rollo is one of the parents who fear for the future of Pitlochry High School. Image: Marieke McBean

She says there was shock and anger when residents learned of the plan to shift the existing services into the existing school.

And Fiona says many believe the current proposal will amount to “the worst of all worlds”.

“We – both town and school – will be left without leisure facilities for around three years during the refit,” she said.

“And once the new leisure facilities are open, the school and the community will be competing for the use of this space.”

Pitlochry High School and leisure centre have both faced closure

The council hopes to free up space for housing in Pitlochry by axing the disused buildings.

Exterior of Atholl Leisure Centre, pitlochry
The Live Active Atholl Leisure Centre in Pitlochry. Image: Marieke McBean

It has also pointed out that the Atholl Leisure Centre was only saved from closure last year when an additional 12 months’ funding was made available to allow the current review to be carried out.

Fiona says the uncertainty has also brought back fears for the future of Pitlochry High School.

It was saved from closure in 2019, following a hard-fought campaign by parents.

Local councillor, and Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade held talks with campaigners following a protest outside the school.

Fiona says the intervention had gone some way to allay concerns.

Pitlochry High School exterior
Pitlochry High School faced closure five years ago. Image: Marieke McBean

But she added: “We are going to be watching very closely.

“We understand better what the council are trying to do. But this can’t be about a loss of facilities. Any change has to be in the community’s interest.”

Council ‘committed to working with Pitlochry residents’

Perth and Kinross Council says no decisions have been made yet.

And it insists it listened to the community before drawing up the proposal.

A spokesperson said residents had spoken repeatedly, and over several years, about their priorities for the town.

These are good quality affordable housing, better use of council buildings and facilities, and continued access to leisure and library spaces for the school and wider community.

Pitlochry librrary exterior
Pitlochry Library. Image: Marieke McBean

“Creating a community campus would allow us to utilise spare capacity in Pitlochry High School, while continuing to provide pupils the learning space they require,” the spokesperson said.

“This includes the potential to increase the number of days that library facilities are open to the public, from the current 1.5 days a week. And, to cement the viability of leisure facilities.”

The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to working with local communities as these proposals are developed and to ensuring that a phased approach is taken to implementing the final decisions to minimise disruption to the availability of local services during this time.”

