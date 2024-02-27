Concern new Fife ambulance guidance ‘suggests care home residents’ lives are expendable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern new Fife ambulance guidance ‘suggests care home residents’ lives are expendable’

Health chiefs say it is a tried and tested model that does not delay treatment.

By Claire Warrender
Ambulances outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ambulances outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife ambulance crews have raised concerns about new guidance suggesting care home residents should not be taken straight to hospital in life-threatening situations.

NHS Fife is trialling a scheme where paramedics call Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital before heading to A&E with a patient.

Patients are assessed according to need. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“Call before you convey” allows discussions over whether someone should go to the emergency department or straight to a ward.

And it is used by other health boards in partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

However, while ambulance crews say it is generally a good idea, in Fife they have been told “discussions should take place for all care home residents (ILT included)”.

The message sent to Fife ambulance crews.
The message sent to Fife ambulance crews.

ILT stands for immediately life-threatening and can include heart attacks and strokes.

Crews say this rule does not apply to other people in the community.

And they have raised the matter with Labour MSP Alex Rowley, who is now calling on health minister Neil Gray to investigate.

‘Suggests care home residents’ lives are expendable’

Health chiefs say ‘call before you convey’ is tried and tested and does not delay treatment.

However, Mr Rowley is “seriously concerned” it appears to have a separate clause for care homes.

And he said: “Call before you convey is one thing, but people in life-threatening situations should always be taken to A&E.

“If this isn’t happening for care home residents, it seems to suggest their lives are expendable.”

Alex Rowley MSP Mid Scotland and Fife, is concerned about the Fife ambulance guidance
Alex Rowley MSP.

He added: “This in my view is not acceptable and I will be writing to the health secretary asking him to directly intervene.

“Staff are worried their professional judgement is being called into question and their professional registration is at serious risk.”

Mr Rowley has also written to the heads of NHS Fife and the Scottish Ambulance Service for clarification.

Policy ‘helps clinical teams prepare and prioritise’

NHS Fife said care home residents were previously taken to A&E as a matter of course.

However, trained paramedic staff now assess them before agreeing a course of action with an emergency medical consultant.

Director of acute services Claire Dobson said: “In almost all life-threatening emergencies, ambulance crews immediately convey patients to A&E, including residents in Fife’s care homes.

NHS Fife boss Claire Dobson defended the Fife ambulance guidance.
NHS Fife boss Claire Dobson defended the Fife ambulance guidance.

“Where patients need to be seen in A&E, the clinical team can prepare for their imminent arrival and can prioritise accordingly.

“Where A&E is not required, the patient can instead be taken directly to the most appropriate ward.”

Ms Dobson said an increasing number of care home residents are on an “anticipatory care pathway”.

And many have an expressed a wish not to go to A&E.

She added that as well as ensuring benefits for patients, the policy will help improve ambulance turnaround times.

Fife ambulance guidance ‘does not delay treatment’

The Scottish Ambulance Service said call before you convey is tried and tested.

“In the event of a critical or life threatening event we would always instigate treatment and expedite transfer to A&E,” a spokesman said.

He said discussions with hospital consultants is standard practice and can avoid the need to go via the emergency department.

And he added: “Calls do not delay treatment or care.”

