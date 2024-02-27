Is Perth eyesore bridge set for long-overdue facelift?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Perth eyesore bridge set for long-overdue facelift?

The battered old advertising hoarding on the rail bridge at St Leonard's Bank has been labelled a blight on the Perth cityscape

By Morag Lindsay
St Leonard's Bank bridge, with car driving past tattered billboards
The St Leonard's bank bridge in Perth is in a sorry state. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A long-standing Perth eyesore might finally be in line for an overhaul.

Council bosses and Network Rail both say they are keen to clean up the tattered old advertising hoarding on the railway bridge at St Leonard’s Bank.

Perth and Kinross Council has issued an Amenity Notice, which demands Network Rail tidy the site.

It is due to take effect on March 25.

But Network Rail says it will need to erect a safety enclosure around the bridge first.

And for that to go ahead, it may have to secure the agreement of the council.

Tattered hoardings at St Leonard's Bank, Perth, with weeds growing up from the pavement.
The St Leonards Bank hoardings are tattered and overgrown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perth city councillor Peter Barrett says the St Leonard’s Bank bridge has been a blight on the cityscape for years.

And he’s hopeful that action might finally be under way.

“The advertising hoarding on St Leonard’s Bank railway bridge is in a disgraceful condition,” he said.

“It’s a complete mess with shredded posters hanging off the main structure and ivy and other vegetation growing over it.”

St Leonard’s Bank bridge works may require Perth and Kinross Council approval

The Amenity Notice requires Network Rail to take three actions within specific timescales.

St Leonard's Bank Bridge hoarding with scrubby ground and weeds behind.
Is the St Leonard’s Bank bridge the image Perth wants to project? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

These are to remove all vegetation growing on the structure, strip all the peeling paper., and paint the entire hoarding dark grey.

Mr Barrett said Network Rail is entitled to appeal against the notice to the Scottish Government.

But he said he hoped the operator would not “drag their heels on this any longer”.

Peter Barrett and Amanda Clark, Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Perth, standing next to the St Leonard's Bank bridge hoardings.
Perth councillor Peter Barrett and the Lib Dems’ parliamentary candidate for Perth and Kinross-shire, Amanda Clark at the St Leonard’s Bank bridge. Image: Peter Barrett.

Network Rail insists it is working with the council to fix the problem.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been in discussions with Perth and Kinross Council for the last few years with a view to removing the advertising hoarding on St Leonard’s Bank railway bridge.

“Removal of the hoarding would require a replacement boundary enclosure to be installed to safely enclose the bridge and adjacent site and that may require permission from the council.

“We are continuing to work with Perth and Kinross Council to comply with the terms of the amenity notice and to find a permanent solution.”

Conversation