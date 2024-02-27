Is Perth eyesore bridge set for long-overdue facelift?

A long-standing Perth eyesore might finally be in line for an overhaul.

Council bosses and Network Rail both say they are keen to clean up the tattered old advertising hoarding on the railway bridge at St Leonard’s Bank.

Perth and Kinross Council has issued an Amenity Notice, which demands Network Rail tidy the site.

It is due to take effect on March 25.

But Network Rail says it will need to erect a safety enclosure around the bridge first.

And for that to go ahead, it may have to secure the agreement of the council.

Perth city councillor Peter Barrett says the St Leonard’s Bank bridge has been a blight on the cityscape for years.

And he’s hopeful that action might finally be under way.

“The advertising hoarding on St Leonard’s Bank railway bridge is in a disgraceful condition,” he said.

“It’s a complete mess with shredded posters hanging off the main structure and ivy and other vegetation growing over it.”

St Leonard’s Bank bridge works may require Perth and Kinross Council approval

The Amenity Notice requires Network Rail to take three actions within specific timescales.

These are to remove all vegetation growing on the structure, strip all the peeling paper., and paint the entire hoarding dark grey.

Mr Barrett said Network Rail is entitled to appeal against the notice to the Scottish Government.

But he said he hoped the operator would not “drag their heels on this any longer”.

Network Rail insists it is working with the council to fix the problem.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been in discussions with Perth and Kinross Council for the last few years with a view to removing the advertising hoarding on St Leonard’s Bank railway bridge.

“Removal of the hoarding would require a replacement boundary enclosure to be installed to safely enclose the bridge and adjacent site and that may require permission from the council.

“We are continuing to work with Perth and Kinross Council to comply with the terms of the amenity notice and to find a permanent solution.”