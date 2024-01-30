Pitlochry library, leisure centre and town hall could make way for housing and move to school site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry library, leisure centre and town hall could make way for housing and move to school site

The council is proposing to amalgamate the facilities to create a school campus.

By Stephen Eighteen
Live Active Atholl leisure centre in West Moulin Road, Pitlochry
The Live Active Atholl leisure centre in West Moulin Road, Pitlochry, could be repurposed for housing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Three major community buildings in Pitlochry could be replaced in a 38-home proposal to transform the town.

Perth and Kinross Council is consulting on a plan to repurpose Pitlochry’s library, leisure centre and town hall for affordable housing.

These facilities would be amalgamated onto a single campus at Pitlochry High School.

It was one of two options presented to residents in a drop-in session on the council’s assets review at the school on Monday.

The other was to retain the town hall and reduce the number of affordable homes to 30.

In both scenarios, the council depot on Cloichard Place would be replaced with housing and Pitlochry Pavilion would be leased out to the community.

Pitlochry campus idea would create 30 or 38 homes

Both options would see the following buildings repurposed into housing:

  • Cloichard depot: 2 homes – one three-bedroom and one two-bedroom.
  • Live Active Atholl (leisure centre): 20 homes – four three-bedroom houses, 14 one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats.
  • Pitlochry Library: 8 homes – three one-bedroom flats, one two-bedroom flat as well as four new two-bedroom flats on the site.

The option to additionally repurpose the town hall would create an additional 8 homes – six two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats.

School library group protests at campus idea

A new group – Save Pitlochry School Library –  has been set up in protest at the plans.

“Pitlochry High School was never designed to be a community campus – it wasn’t designed with public access in mind,” said the group’s chair Sheila Blair.

“And incorporating the leisure centre and library would be devastating for the school.”

She added that the school library “is the most valuable and important area in the school.”

Sheila continued: “None of the library’s main purposes could be met if the school library was amalgamated with the public library.

“Closing the school library to combine it with the public library, and allowing general public access, would be vastly to the school’s detriment.”

Council says pupils would have regular access to facility

The campaign group’s website goes on to claim: “Schools with community libraries can only access the library facilities when open – Breadalbane Academy cannot access the library on Mondays, for example.

“As Pitlochry community library is only open one weekday, this means the school would only be able to access the library one day a week.”

However, a council spokesperson refuted this.

“The proposal is to move to a campus model in Pitlochry,” the said.

“In campuses, libraries are open to the community four days a week and to pupils five days a week. However, full details are still to be finalised.”

Pitlochry High School, East Moulin Road, Pitlochry.
Pitlochry High School may become a campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They added: “Perth and Kinross Council has been consulting with Pitlochry Community Action Trust and the former community council as it carries out a review of its property assets in Pitlochry.

“The review is to consider how we can best deliver services and the priorities of the community action plan 22-27.

“Several proposals are being put forward for consideration, including co-locating the library and leisure centre in the school to create a new Pitlochry campus.

“There are options for other buildings including repurposing to affordable housing.”

