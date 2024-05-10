Man, 79, who died after being hit by HGV in Callander named

A 79-year-old man who was killed after being knocked down by a lorry in Callander has been named by police.

Robert Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the HGV on the A84 Main Street, at the junction of Bridge Street, at around 11am on Thursday.

The road was closed for over six hours as police carried out an investigation.

The 49-year-old driver of the HGV was not injured.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch

“I am keen for drivers who have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact us.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped and provided assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1136 of May 9, 2024.”