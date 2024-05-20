Police hunt two men over fatal stabbing in Glasgow

Police are searching for two men following the fatal stabbing of a man in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said 27-year-old Brian Gough, from Springburn, Glasgow, was attacked in Saracen Street, Possil, on Saturday at around 5pm.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family and friends at this very difficult time, and we will continue to support them as our inquiries continue.

“Following a post-mortem examination, Brian’s death is being treated as murder and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are still keen to trace two men. The first man is described as white, in his 30s, wearing a light blue top and black shorts. The second man is white, also in his 30s and wearing a white top with black shorts and black trainers.”

The force is urging any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2986 of 18 May 2024.

A website has also been set up to allow people to anonymously send information directly to the Major Investigation Team via

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S07-PO1

.