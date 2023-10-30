New 20-acre Angus solar park opens after £2m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New 20-acre Angus solar park opens after £2m investment

The new solar park will create a "significant boost" to green energy production in Forfar and the surrounding areas.

By Gavin Harper
The new Angus solar park. Image: Ecosse Solar Parks.
The new Angus solar park. Image: Ecosse Solar Parks.

A new 20-acre solar park has been built in Angus after a £2 million investment.

The funding has allowed Ecosse Solar Parks to install a field of state-of-the-art solar panels at Forfar.

Energy generated on the site will be sold back to the National Grid, bolstering the region’s clean energy supply.

Founded in 2019, Ecosse Solar Parks is the newest venture from family-run firm, Albamuir.

It adds to the group’s portfolio of local businesses, which includes Angus Biofuels and a nearby storage facility.

Sustainability has been a priority since Albamuir was established 25 years ago.

It has gone from building eco-friendly offices and houses to now producing over 6,000,000kwh of green electricity per year.

The launch of the park has allowed the family to further diversify its assets by selling electricity onto the grid.

‘Sustainability at the forefront’ for Angus business

The project was made possible by £1.9m funding from Lombard Asset Finance, part of the NatWest Group.

Angus Watson, who runs Ecosse Solar Parks, said the investment and support from Lombard was “invaluable” throughout the project.

He said: “Sustainability has always been at the forefront of everything we do.

“While we were well established when it came to generating our own solar energy, building infrastructure of this scale was a completely new challenge.”

The vast Forfar solar park site. Image: Ecosse Solar Parks.

Mr Watson is now helping other local businesses looking to make the switch to green energy.

“We’re now in a position where we’re able to use the experience we’ve gained to help other farmers in the local area move into green energy production.

“The solar industry is moving at such pace that the biggest challenge we faced was the risk the equipment we purchased would soon be outdated.

“This funding meant we could invest in the latest, most up-to-date infrastructure – allowing us to future-proof the park.”

New Angus solar park a ‘significant’ boost

Lombard senior relationship manager Dale Robertson was pleased to support the project.

He said: “Angus and his team are a great example of adopting sustainable practices while continuing to innovate and grow.

“We’ve worked alongside Albamuir for over 15 years now and are delighted to support them in their latest venture.

“It will create a significant boost to green energy production in Forfar and the surrounding areas.”

