Tayside and Fife shops among Scotland’s best independent retailers

Five awards for one Fife town will put local businesses "on the map", according to one of the winners.

By Gavin Harper
Julia and Calum Sinclair of C. Sinclair Fishmongers; Geoff Robotham and Yvonne Shivas from The Cromwell Kitchen and Nova and Ervin Gamble from ice-cream shop Novelli?s. Image: Totally Locally Burntisland.
Five businesses from the same Fife town have been voted among the best independent retailers in Scotland.

Several Tayside and Fife firms were recognised at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

But five Burntisland businesses came away with a total of six awards.

Yvonne Shivas runs Totally Locally Burntisland, a group set up to promote local businesses.  She also runs The Cromwell Kitchen & Rooms alongside her husband Geoff Robotham which won two awards.

She said: “I think it puts Burntisland on the map.

“It has caused more of a buzz than anything that’s gone on in a long time.

“The awards show there are a lot of amazing businesses in Burntisland, and that’s just a fraction of the shops in the town.”

Geoff Robotham and Yvonne Shivas run The Cromwell Kitchen and Rooms. Image: The Cromwell Kitchen and Rooms.

She said the response on social media has been “amazing” since the awards on Monday evening.

The Cromwell Kitchen & Rooms won eatery of the year (Central) and was crowned overall winner in the same category.

Yvonne added: “It’s a lovely way to be recognised.”

Fife fishmonger ‘over the moon’

Elsewhere, C. Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants was crowned fishmonger of the year.

Owner Calum Sinclair said he was “over the moon”.

He said: “It’s been a really difficult couple of years, with Covid then the cost-of-living crisis.

“We were nominated in 2020 but the awards were cancelled, so it’s nice to get this recognition.

“The support we’ve had has been incredible.”

Calum and Julia Sinclair from C. Sinclair Fishmongers celebrate their award. Image: C. Sinclair Fishmongers.

Continuing the success for the Fife town was Novelli’s, which was named coffee shop of the year (Central).

The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company won independent pet supplies store of the year.

JCM Beauty Studio was another Burntisland winner – it was named hair and beauty salon of the year (Central).

Elsewhere, Glenrothes’ The Madhouse Bakery claimed the prize for bakery of the year (Central).

There was an Angus winner too, with Bruce’s Cycle Bothy of Montrose named cycle retailer of the year.

A Facebook post from the Waldron Road business said: “Wow just gone and won cycle retailer of the year for Scotland.

“Massive shout out to everyone who supports us.”

Excellence on show at Scottish Independent Retail Awards

A spokesperson for the awards congratulated all the winners.

They said: “This year’s winners have exemplified excellence in their sectors and have played a pivotal role in enhancing Scotland’s retail industry.

“The Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023 served as a testament to the resilience and creativity of independent retailers, who continue to thrive in an ever-evolving market.

“These awards not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to pursue excellence in the Scottish retail sector.”

