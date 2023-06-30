Greyfriars Bar could reopen in Perth as iconic pub goes on the market

Greyfriars Bar in Perth could be set to reopen after going on the market.

A tenant is being sought to take on the iconic South Street pub, which shut earlier this month after serving the city for generations.

Former tenant Malky Taylor says that he was forced to close the boozer, which had been rebranded as Malky’s Bar, due to rising gas and electricity costs.

Owned by PGC Group, the pub is now back to being called Greyfriars and is being advertised by Smart & Co.

CEO Derek Petterson told The Courier: “We’re so pleased to get it back to what it was. It’s always been Greyfriars.

“Malky came to us and said it wasn’t working for him and asked if he could hand the bar back to us.

“It’s worked out for the best as we have flipped it back to being Greyfriars Bar.

“We went to Smart & Co and said that we wanted to get the property back on the market but have the property back on as Greyfriars Bar.

“When it closed two or three months ago, there was a vast amount of people that were asking us is it going back to Greyfriars.

“We’re going to have the main sign that was above the door put back up.

“We just wanted it to be a success but I think it’s all just been down to not being known as Greyfriars Bar anymore.

“There’s been a lot of bars that have closed in Perth but that’s not something at all for us.

“The bar has been put back to how it was a few years ago and we’re now looking for a real good tenant.”

Locals delighted at Greyfriars Bar return

Smart & Co say: “Greyfriars is a well-known bar within Perth’s city centre located a stone’s throw from the River Tay and the city’s other bars, restaurants and shops.

“The bar is fully fitted and ready for immediate occupation.”

On Facebook, Perth punters have been expressing their delight at the news Greyfriars is planning a return.

One person said: “Good to hear Greyfriars name is coming back.”

Another said: “Great to see the old name back, good luck to the next publican.”