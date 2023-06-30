Greyfriars Bar could reopen in Perth as iconic pub goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greyfriars Bar could reopen in Perth as iconic pub goes on the market

Greyfriars Bar has been a regular haunt on South Street for decades.

By Chloe Burrell
Greyfriars Bar on South Street in Perth.
Greyfriars Bar is looking for a new tenant. Image: Smart & Co

Greyfriars Bar in Perth could be set to reopen after going on the market.

A tenant is being sought to take on the iconic South Street pub, which shut earlier this month after serving the city for generations.

Former tenant Malky Taylor says that he was forced to close the boozer, which had been rebranded as Malky’s Bar, due to rising gas and electricity costs.

Greyfriars Bar was once Malky's Bar.
Greyfriars Bar was more recently known as Malky’s Bar. Image: Malky’s Bar/Facebook

Owned by PGC Group, the pub is now back to being called Greyfriars and is being advertised by Smart & Co.

CEO Derek Petterson told The Courier: “We’re so pleased to get it back to what it was. It’s always been Greyfriars.

“Malky came to us and said it wasn’t working for him and asked if he could hand the bar back to us.

“It’s worked out for the best as we have flipped it back to being Greyfriars Bar.

Left to right: Katie McIntosh, Derek Petterson and Susie Cunningham
Chief executive of PGC Group Derek Petterson (middle) with Katie McIntosh and Susie Cunningham of McLeod Glaziers. Image: DC Thomson

“We went to Smart & Co and said that we wanted to get the property back on the market but have the property back on as Greyfriars Bar.

“When it closed two or three months ago, there was a vast amount of people that were asking us is it going back to Greyfriars.

“We’re going to have the main sign that was above the door put back up.

“We just wanted it to be a success but I think it’s all just been down to not being known as Greyfriars Bar anymore.

“There’s been a lot of bars that have closed in Perth but that’s not something at all for us.

“The bar has been put back to how it was a few years ago and we’re now looking for a real good tenant.”

Locals delighted at Greyfriars Bar return

Smart & Co say: “Greyfriars is a well-known bar within Perth’s city centre located a stone’s throw from the River Tay and the city’s other bars, restaurants and shops.

“The bar is fully fitted and ready for immediate occupation.”

On Facebook, Perth punters have been expressing their delight at the news Greyfriars is planning a return.

One person said: “Good to hear Greyfriars name is coming back.”

Another said: “Great to see the old name back, good luck to the next publican.”

