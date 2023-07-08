5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side’s win in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side’s win in Stirling

Lichties faced last year's League Two champions with several players - including an English trialist - catching the eye.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS

Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion for another warm-up clash as they gear up for the big kick-off on July 19th.

Lichties faced last year’s League Two champions as they continue to sharpen up for the Viaplay Cup clash with Cowdenbeath later this month.

Courier Sport was in Stirling and here are five talking points from the match as Arbroath ran out 2-1 winners.

Arbroath v Stirling match brief

This was Arbroath’s third pre-season friendly and there was a noticeable lift in tempo.

With fewer trialists – just two this week – and the return of Michael McKenna, Scott Stewart and David Gold to the fold, the had a much more settled look.

Once again Mark Stowe impressed on the wing and he set up the opener.

His quick burst of pace and clever cutback set-up Ryan Dow for an easy opener.

Kieran Moore drew Stirling level as he drilled home from 18 yards just before the break.

In the second half Dale Carrick cracked a header off the bar for Stirling.

But Arbroath restored their lead with a stunning 15 yard strike from their English trialist striker.

His hunger to get on the ball, clever touches and laser-sharp finish will do his chances of a deal no harm.

Scott Allan fighting for second chance at Arbroath?

By his own admission, Scott Allan hasn’t yet made an impact at Arbroath.

A marquee signing last summer, Allan was expected to take Lichties to the next level.

But his season never got off the ground with just 12 starts and seven substitute appearances for the ex-Celtic, Dundee United and Hibernian man.

Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan has impressed Dick Campbell in training. Image: SNS.

Everyone, though, deserves a second chance.

And Allan may yet get one at Arbroath after Dick Campbell told Courier Sport he was ‘looking sharp’ in pre-season training.

That was enough to merit a start at Stirling and he saw plenty of the ball from a deep-lying midfield role.

He tried to be creative with his passing but it didn’t always come off.

There’s no doubting Allan’s technical ability.

He’s also, almost always, keen to move the ball forward but for him to flourish at Arbroath he’ll need legs around him in midfield.

How did Arbroath’s new-look strikeforce perform?

Leighton McIntosh was joined by Kenan Dunnwald-Turan in attack. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Arbroath have refreshed their attack in the summer and are still on the hunt for another goalscorer.

Leighton McIntosh arrived for his third spell at Arbroath and German striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan joined on Friday after a successful trial.

McIntosh is tried and trusted.

Dunnwald-Turan is unproven but their styles complement each other perfectly.

The combination of McIntosh’s industry and instinctive runs and the power of Dunnwald-Turan could work.

McIntosh looked busy and Turan had some nice simple touches, proving he is capable of holding up and linking to midfield.

Ali Adams: Confident communicator and crisp kicker

Ali Adams was impressive in goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Ali Adams knows he has a battle to wrestle the gloves off Derek Gaston.

Gaston is homing in on the club’s clean sheet record and has been a phenomenal keeper for Arbroath.

But Adams certainly looks like he’ll add a new dimension when called upon.

His communication is clear and confident and his kicking ability is up there with the very best at this level.

Arbroath core group still going strong

There’s a lot of chat about recruitment in Arbroath.

Dick Campbell has admitted repeatedly that he didn’t sign well last summer.

However, there is a lot of hard work being done by the club’s new head of recruitment Barry Sellars behind the scenes.

Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien is part of the club’s core group. Image: SNS

He’s leaving no stone unturned in his bid to bring players to the table who could improve Arbroath.

You can’t, though, lose sight oft he fact that there’s still a very strong core group of players in this squad.

Derek Gaston, Ricky Little, Tam O’Brien, David Gold, Michael McKenna and Scott Stewart were all in the squad and have been the backbone for several years.

That experience will be crucial next season.

