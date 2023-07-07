Jim Goodwin in Dundee United transfer update as Tannadice boss discusses Levitt and Fletcher exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United transfer update as Tannadice boss discusses Levitt and Fletcher exits

Goodwin hopes a couple of signings are imminent

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists there are no hard feelings after watching Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt walk away from Dundee United.

Both players were key parts of the Tangerines side last season, with Fletcher — in particular — a fairly consistent performer during an incredibly disappointing collective campaign.

The former Scotland international notched 10 goals for the Terrors but departed last month after agreeing to annul the final year of his contract.

We’re not bitter about it. It’s done and we are focused on the future.

Jim Goodwin

Levitt, meanwhile, joined Hibs in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £300,000 after two years in Tayside, during which he found the net 11 times in 65 outings.

Discussing Levitt’s exit for the first time, the United boss stated: “You are always disappointed to lose quality players — but when someone says they don’t want to be here and wants to play at a higher level, you have a decision to make.

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt was unveiled by Hibs on Wednesday. Image: Hibernian FC

“We’re not going to hold anybody here against their will. We’ve got to be sensible.

Dylan wants to play at the highest level possible and get back into the Wales squad. I fully understand that. We have to admit that he probably wouldn’t be picked for Wales playing in the Championship.

“I want the group to be excited about the season ahead — not feeling like they’re being held with a gun against their head.”

No bitterness

Fletcher is yet to sign for another club but has been strongly linked to both Motherwell and St Mirren.

Goodwin is fulsome in his praise for the experienced marksman and fought to convince him to stay for the Championship charge.

However, he is cognisant of why Fletcher would want to spend the autumn of a fine career playing in the top flight.

Jim Goodwin speaks to the broadcast media at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
In focus: Jim Goodwin speaks to the media on Thursday. Image: SNS

“With regards to Fletch, he was brilliant and led by example every day,” continued Goodwin. “He had a couple of weeks to think about it and I did everything I could to talk him around.

“But he wants to finish his career at the highest level he can, so we just move on. We’re not bitter about it. It’s done and we are focused on the future.”

Transfer targets

Levitt and Fletcher are the most high-profile departures of a summer exodus.

As well as loan players Loick Ayina and Jamie McGrath, Arnaud Djoum, Peter Pawlett, Liam Smith, Ian Harkes, Ryan Edwards and Carljohan Eriksson have all left Tannadice.

Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt are, as yet, the club’s only new arrivals.

But Goodwin hopes to remedy that imminently.

Liam Grimshaw is pictured at Dundee United's training base in St Andrews
Grimshaw, pictured, is one of three summer captures made by Dundee United Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

“We still have a lot of work to do on the recruitment front,” acknowledged Goodwin. “There are a few positions we need to strengthen in, and hopefully we’ll have some positive news for the supporters in the early part of next week.”

Given it was a perennial problem position last term, Goodwin was asked whether signing a new goalkeeper was a priority.

“We’re trying to strengthen in pretty much every area and, yes, that is a department we are looking at,” he added.

