Jim Goodwin in Dundee United transfer update as Tannadice boss discusses Levitt and Fletcher exits

Jim Goodwin insists there are no hard feelings after watching Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt walk away from Dundee United.

Both players were key parts of the Tangerines side last season, with Fletcher — in particular — a fairly consistent performer during an incredibly disappointing collective campaign.

The former Scotland international notched 10 goals for the Terrors but departed last month after agreeing to annul the final year of his contract.

We’re not bitter about it. It’s done and we are focused on the future. Jim Goodwin

Levitt, meanwhile, joined Hibs in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £300,000 after two years in Tayside, during which he found the net 11 times in 65 outings.

Discussing Levitt’s exit for the first time, the United boss stated: “You are always disappointed to lose quality players — but when someone says they don’t want to be here and wants to play at a higher level, you have a decision to make.

“We’re not going to hold anybody here against their will. We’ve got to be sensible.

“Dylan wants to play at the highest level possible and get back into the Wales squad. I fully understand that. We have to admit that he probably wouldn’t be picked for Wales playing in the Championship.

“I want the group to be excited about the season ahead — not feeling like they’re being held with a gun against their head.”

No bitterness

Fletcher is yet to sign for another club but has been strongly linked to both Motherwell and St Mirren.

Goodwin is fulsome in his praise for the experienced marksman and fought to convince him to stay for the Championship charge.

However, he is cognisant of why Fletcher would want to spend the autumn of a fine career playing in the top flight.

“With regards to Fletch, he was brilliant and led by example every day,” continued Goodwin. “He had a couple of weeks to think about it and I did everything I could to talk him around.

“But he wants to finish his career at the highest level he can, so we just move on. We’re not bitter about it. It’s done and we are focused on the future.”

Transfer targets

Levitt and Fletcher are the most high-profile departures of a summer exodus.

As well as loan players Loick Ayina and Jamie McGrath, Arnaud Djoum, Peter Pawlett, Liam Smith, Ian Harkes, Ryan Edwards and Carljohan Eriksson have all left Tannadice.

Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt are, as yet, the club’s only new arrivals.

But Goodwin hopes to remedy that imminently.

“We still have a lot of work to do on the recruitment front,” acknowledged Goodwin. “There are a few positions we need to strengthen in, and hopefully we’ll have some positive news for the supporters in the early part of next week.”

Given it was a perennial problem position last term, Goodwin was asked whether signing a new goalkeeper was a priority.

“We’re trying to strengthen in pretty much every area and, yes, that is a department we are looking at,” he added.