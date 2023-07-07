EXCLUSIVE: Zach Robinson talks Dundee ‘love’ as he reveals family celebrations during last season’s title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Zach Robinson talks Dundee ‘love’ as he reveals family celebrations during last season’s title win

The AFC Wimbledon striker is back for the third time and reveals why he turned down other offers to join the Dark Blues.

Zach Robinson takes on Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young
Zach Robinson takes on Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young
By George Cran

The love from Dundee fans told Zach Robinson he’d made the right decision in returning to Dens Park for a third time.

The 20-year-old striker is back on loan from AFC Wimbledon and back scoring goals in dark blue after returning to the team in Wednesday’s 5-1 friendly win over Bray Wanderers.

It feels like he’s never been away despite having twice returned to his parent club this calendar year.

There were other options for Robinson – new manager Tony Docherty revealed Dundee fought off two Premiership rivals and another from down south to seal the deal.

However, the striker insists Dens Park was always going to be his destination once the offer came in.

“I’m very happy to be back,” Robinson told Courier Sport.

Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson was a key player for Dundee last season. Image SNS.

“I had a few options but I felt Dundee was the best place for me to continue developing.

“I’ve got a good relationship with people here, Gordon Strachan and whatnot.

“I appreciate his input and he was speaking well of the manager.

“It also helps the settling-in phase because I’ve already done it!

“And I feel the love there from the fans and I hope I can increase that to give them what they deserve.

“I want to improve on last season.”

Fin Robertson link-up

As Robinson says, there won’t be the same bedding in period for a new signing.

He already has understanding with the squad members still around from last season.

That was shown against Bray Wanderers as he linked up with Fin Robertson twice to finish off good moves.

Robertson ended the game with four assists, also setting up Owen Beck and Zak Rudden in the 5-1 win.

Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson thanks Fin Robertson after finding the net against Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young

That quality, though, wasn’t a surprise for Robinson.

“I had been speaking to Fin before the game how highly I rate him,” the striker said.

“We all know he’s a good player but on Wednesday he showed it.

“He put it on a plate for me twice so I appreciate it.

“I saw it building up and when you see Fin in that position you know he’ll make the right decision. Other people might shoot there but he squares it for me to tap in.”

Final-day emotions

Last season was an impressive one for Robinson with 13 goals in all competitions, 12 of those came in the Championship to make Robinson the club’s top league scorer.

Zach Robinson celebrates at Ochilview after finding the net against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

The final one came in the extraordinary 5-3 victory at Queen’s Park that secured the title.

Robinson admits he’s still trying to get his head around what happened in the first half that finished 3-3.

But has great memories – as does his family – of the pitch invasion by jubilant Dees after the full-time whistle.

“That was a very good day. Eventful game, I still haven’t got over the first half!” he recalled.

“We got there in the end. It was one of the highlights of the season, it was the first time I’ve experienced anything like that.

Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak as Dundee celebrate their title win. Image: SNS.

“It was great. Jak (Alex Jakubiak) and I said we’d find each other but we lost each other right away!

“But I found my brother so that was a nice moment.

“My whole family were up and he came on the pitch.

“I had told people, like my sister and girlfriend, that it could get a bit dangerous after the game with everyone running on.

“But he was willing to risk it and it was an emotional moment for me.”

Robinson now has his sights set on Fleetwood Town on Saturday as the Dark Blues continue their pre-season tour of Ireland.

