EXCLUSIVE: Zach Robinson talks Dundee ‘love’ as he reveals family celebrations during last season’s title win

The love from Dundee fans told Zach Robinson he’d made the right decision in returning to Dens Park for a third time.

The 20-year-old striker is back on loan from AFC Wimbledon and back scoring goals in dark blue after returning to the team in Wednesday’s 5-1 friendly win over Bray Wanderers.

It feels like he’s never been away despite having twice returned to his parent club this calendar year.

There were other options for Robinson – new manager Tony Docherty revealed Dundee fought off two Premiership rivals and another from down south to seal the deal.

However, the striker insists Dens Park was always going to be his destination once the offer came in.

“I’m very happy to be back,” Robinson told Courier Sport.

“I had a few options but I felt Dundee was the best place for me to continue developing.

“I’ve got a good relationship with people here, Gordon Strachan and whatnot.

“I appreciate his input and he was speaking well of the manager.

“It also helps the settling-in phase because I’ve already done it!

“And I feel the love there from the fans and I hope I can increase that to give them what they deserve.

“I want to improve on last season.”

Fin Robertson link-up

As Robinson says, there won’t be the same bedding in period for a new signing.

He already has understanding with the squad members still around from last season.

That was shown against Bray Wanderers as he linked up with Fin Robertson twice to finish off good moves.

Robertson ended the game with four assists, also setting up Owen Beck and Zak Rudden in the 5-1 win.

That quality, though, wasn’t a surprise for Robinson.

“I had been speaking to Fin before the game how highly I rate him,” the striker said.

“We all know he’s a good player but on Wednesday he showed it.

“He put it on a plate for me twice so I appreciate it.

“I saw it building up and when you see Fin in that position you know he’ll make the right decision. Other people might shoot there but he squares it for me to tap in.”

Final-day emotions

Last season was an impressive one for Robinson with 13 goals in all competitions, 12 of those came in the Championship to make Robinson the club’s top league scorer.

The final one came in the extraordinary 5-3 victory at Queen’s Park that secured the title.

Robinson admits he’s still trying to get his head around what happened in the first half that finished 3-3.

But has great memories – as does his family – of the pitch invasion by jubilant Dees after the full-time whistle.

“That was a very good day. Eventful game, I still haven’t got over the first half!” he recalled.

“We got there in the end. It was one of the highlights of the season, it was the first time I’ve experienced anything like that.

“It was great. Jak (Alex Jakubiak) and I said we’d find each other but we lost each other right away!

“But I found my brother so that was a nice moment.

“My whole family were up and he came on the pitch.

“I had told people, like my sister and girlfriend, that it could get a bit dangerous after the game with everyone running on.

“But he was willing to risk it and it was an emotional moment for me.”

Robinson now has his sights set on Fleetwood Town on Saturday as the Dark Blues continue their pre-season tour of Ireland.