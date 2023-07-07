Ukrainian refugee’s dream London trip cancelled after Flix bus no-show in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian refugee's dream London trip cancelled after Flix bus no-show in Dundee

Oksana Gorbach had hoped to spend her birthday in London - but her dream was dashed when her overnight bus didn't turn up.

By Chloe Burrell
Oksana Gorbach.
Oksana was left disappointed after a bus set to take her from Dundee to London failed to show up. Image: Gaynyr Dickson

A Ukrainian refugee was left devastated after a bus to take her from Dundee to London failed to show up.

Oksana Gorbach was set to spend her birthday in the Big Smoke – a dream she has had since moving to Dundee last July.

She had booked an overnight FlixBus for June 27 and had planned to spend a day sightseeing before boarding a bus back home.

Her host, Gaynyr Dickson, also bought her a champagne ticket for the London Eye as a birthday gift.

But her dream remained just that after she was left stranded at a bus stop due to the coach not turning up.

A green Flixbus coach
The Flixbus didn’t show up in Dundee. Image: Flixbus

Oksana, 57, told The Courier she was left disappointed on what was supposed to be a special day.

She said: “When the bus was 10 minutes late, we didn’t worry because sometimes there is a delay.

“But when we saw another FlixBus show up at the stop we did start to worry.

“Many people started to call customer service and I got my friend to call them up too.

“The app where I can see where the bus is didn’t work.

Oksana’s birthday dream dashed after bus doesn’t show

“I waited another hour and when I checked the app, I saw the bus moving to Edinburgh.

“I think the bus maybe started at Perth and missed Dundee completely.

“We were still standing at the stop after 11pm.

“Some people who were also at the stop were worried as they were catching flights the next day and didn’t have another opportunity to go to London.”

When it hit midnight, Oksana decided to leave having been informed by Flix Bus that she would receive an email on what to do next.

But she never received this and was instead told that she had missed her bus.

“12 people can’t miss the bus,” Oksana continued.

“After they cancelled my trip, they returned my money.

“But I don’t have an apology or explanation and I can’t get the money back for what I was planning to do in London.

“I was disappointed because I had this plan for my birthday but other people had bigger problems.”

‘It’s an embarrassment’

Host Gaynyr was unable to get her money back for the London Eye present and said: “I’d gifted Oksana a champagne ticket on the London Eye and I can’t get the money back for that.

“You can only change the date of it with 24 hours’ notice and obviously because she was left high and dry in the middle of the night, there was nothing we could do about that.

Oksana Gorbach.
Oksana Gorbach with her London Eye ticket. Image: Gaynyr Dickson

“It’s that kind of thing that they need to look at.

“If it’s their fault that people can’t travel then they need to look at other expenses they’re going to be refunding.

“It’s not about the money for me, it’s more about that Oksana was left in tears and her birthday dream was ruined.

“Everybody in this country has been so welcoming to our refugees and it’s just an embarrassment that we can’t get things right like a simple bus trip for somebody’s birthday.”

Oksana ended up spending her birthday in Edinburgh instead and still hopes to visit London in the near future.

She said: “I love Edinburgh so for me it’s my lovely city here and I like to spend time there.

“It was really good but next time it will be London.”

FlixBus has been approached for comment.

