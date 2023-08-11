Sam Fisher reveals Tannadice derby day ‘taster’ as Dunfermline star prepares to face Dundee United for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Sam Fisher reveals Tannadice derby day ‘taster’ as Dunfermline star prepares to face Dundee United for first time

The Pars defender never played United away while at Dundee but did experience the venue as a youth.

By Craig Cairns
Ex-Dundee defender Sam Fisher will line up for Dunfermline at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
There will be a number of Dundee connections in the Dunfermline ranks when they visit Tannadice this weekend.

Manager James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay spent many years at Dens Park, as did some of their backroom staff.

Pars captain Kyle Benedictus made his senior debut as a Dundee player, as did Craig Wighton.

Sam Fisher did too, along with goalkeeper Harry Sharp who last week joined on loan.

Harry Sharp made his Dunfermline debut last week and is preparing for Dundee United. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Fisher has never played at Tannadice at any level, but does recall one time during his apprenticeship when he got to experience the real thing close up.

Sam Fisher recalls his one experience of United at Tannadice

“I’ve only been there once and that was all the way back when I first went to Dundee,” he said. “I was on the kit that day, so it was a good while ago.

“But I’ve never played there before so I’m looking forward to it.

Sam Fisher
“In that role, you go in before half-time and get the bottles ready and things like that.

“I was still an apprentice at the time, so it was basically sorting all the kit out with the kit woman at the time. It was me and a couple of other boys.

“So we got a wee taster for the atmosphere then.

“I think it might be a wee bit different, or a wee bit less hostile, but at the same time I’m still looking forward to it because it’ll be a good crowd, with it being their first home game of the season.”

Fisher may not be first in line when it comes to the attention of the Dundee United supporters, but even if he is targeted it is something he usually blocks out in the heat of the moment.

Sam Fisher signed a three-year deal at Dunfermline in the summer. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I don’t really think I’ll get too much abuse from the United fans but, even if I do, I couldn’t care less,” he added.

“We probably won’t hear any of it on the park. So, they can give it to anyone as much as they want but we’ll not hear it.”

United will be ‘a difficult task’, says Fisher

Last weekend, Dunfermline came from behind to win and extend their unbeaten run in league matches to 25 games.

Dundee United will possibly provide the toughest challenge to that run yet after a 4-0 hammering of Arbroath to open their Championship season.

Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
“We know it’s going to be a difficult task against United but it’s something we’re more than capable of doing,” said Fisher.

“You’ve seen this season already, and last season, that we can go one goal down, or even two or three goals down, and come back.

“We’ve always got that at the back of our minds, that even if we do go a goal down we’re still more than capable of coming back and fighting.

“We just don’t know when we’re beaten – that’s what it feels like.

Sam Fisher trains with his Dunfermline team-mates. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Even if it’s three goals, although that’s only happened once, we still feel like we can get something from the game.

“We’ve come from goals down plenty of times and it happened on Saturday again. That didn’t change our approach at all, we still felt confident we could come back and win the game – and we did.”

