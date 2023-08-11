Sam Fisher reveals Tannadice derby day ‘taster’ as Dunfermline star prepares to face Dundee United for first time

There will be a number of Dundee connections in the Dunfermline ranks when they visit Tannadice this weekend.

Manager James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay spent many years at Dens Park, as did some of their backroom staff.

Pars captain Kyle Benedictus made his senior debut as a Dundee player, as did Craig Wighton.

Sam Fisher did too, along with goalkeeper Harry Sharp who last week joined on loan.

Fisher has never played at Tannadice at any level, but does recall one time during his apprenticeship when he got to experience the real thing close up.

Sam Fisher recalls his one experience of United at Tannadice

“I’ve only been there once and that was all the way back when I first went to Dundee,” he said. “I was on the kit that day, so it was a good while ago.

“But I’ve never played there before so I’m looking forward to it.

“In that role, you go in before half-time and get the bottles ready and things like that.

“I was still an apprentice at the time, so it was basically sorting all the kit out with the kit woman at the time. It was me and a couple of other boys.

“So we got a wee taster for the atmosphere then.

“I think it might be a wee bit different, or a wee bit less hostile, but at the same time I’m still looking forward to it because it’ll be a good crowd, with it being their first home game of the season.”

Fisher may not be first in line when it comes to the attention of the Dundee United supporters, but even if he is targeted it is something he usually blocks out in the heat of the moment.

“I don’t really think I’ll get too much abuse from the United fans but, even if I do, I couldn’t care less,” he added.

“We probably won’t hear any of it on the park. So, they can give it to anyone as much as they want but we’ll not hear it.”

United will be ‘a difficult task’, says Fisher

Last weekend, Dunfermline came from behind to win and extend their unbeaten run in league matches to 25 games.

Dundee United will possibly provide the toughest challenge to that run yet after a 4-0 hammering of Arbroath to open their Championship season.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult task against United but it’s something we’re more than capable of doing,” said Fisher.

“You’ve seen this season already, and last season, that we can go one goal down, or even two or three goals down, and come back.

“We’ve always got that at the back of our minds, that even if we do go a goal down we’re still more than capable of coming back and fighting.

“We just don’t know when we’re beaten – that’s what it feels like.

“Even if it’s three goals, although that’s only happened once, we still feel like we can get something from the game.

“We’ve come from goals down plenty of times and it happened on Saturday again. That didn’t change our approach at all, we still felt confident we could come back and win the game – and we did.”