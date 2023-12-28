Forfar cat owners warned after suspected poisoning kills five

The Scottish SPCA has issued an appeal to cat owners in Forfar after a spate of suspected poisonings.

The charity has been made directly aware of five deaths in the Threewells Drive area throughout December.

A further two more cases of poisoning have been reported.

Acting chief inspector Alastair Adams said: “All the cats showed symptoms of lacking co-ordination, vomiting, dilated eyes, dehydration, cold, lethargic and fitting.

“Most vets associate these symptoms with poisoning.

Forfar cat owners urged to be vigilant

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law.

“We would urge all pet owners to be vigilant in the Threewells Drive area.

“If your pet shows any signs that they may have been poisoned, take them to the vet immediately.

“If anyone has any information about these incidents or that toxic substances are being deliberately used against animals, then we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 0300 999 999.”