Storm Gerrit: Flood water smashes through Perthshire bridge again

An historic Perthshire bridge has partially reopened after its stonework was swept away by flood water during Storm Gerrit.

Footage from the Bridge of Cally showed water gushing through holes in the structure on Wednesday.

Locals say roadside drains were unable to cope with the force of the flood water converging on the crossing from all directions.

The bridge was deemed safe enough to reopen to single-lane traffic on Thursday.

However, council bosses say emergency repairs are still needed.

And these will be complicated by the steep gorge on either side.

The crossing, which carries the A93 Blairgowrie-Spital of Glenshee road through Bridge of Cally, had to be closed two years ago when a large chunk of wall fell into the River Ardle below.

Perth and Kinross councillor Bob Brawn runs the village store next to the bridge.

He says he has never seen flood water like it in his 25 years in business.

“The bridge was taking water from everywhere,” he said.

“It was waist-deep and gushing like a waterfall.”

Fears for heavy vehicles after Bridge of Cally flood damage

Photos taken on Thursday show a large, gaping hole in the side of the 19th century bridge.

The carriageway is still in place but the damage stretches below road level.

Mr Brawn said drains in the village had been overwhelmed by the build-up of water and silt pouring down from roads leading to Blairgowrie, Glenshee, Kirkmichael and the Cateran Trail.

He said it was fortunate that the damage had happened at a quiet time of year for traffic.

However, he said there were concerns that the bridge would not be up to carrying heavy vehicles.

“It will have to be repaired,” said Mr Brawn.

“But the problem with historic monuments is it makes it difficult to change things.

“When the far side collapsed (in 2021) it was rebuilt with new vents, which seem to be working at that end.

“It’s going to need a specialist contractor who can build scaffolding right down to river level.”

Steep gorge limits repair options

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson confirmed the bridge had reopened to single-lane traffic on Thursday following an initial review of the damage caused during Storm Gerrit.

Three-way temporary traffic lights will also be in place.

The spokesperson added: “We are investigating options for emergency repairs with a specialist contractor. However, the scope and timescale for this is limited by the nature of the steep gorge at this location and the availability of equipment/labour at this time of year.

“We are doing everything we can to progress this.

“Our teams will also be monitoring the condition of the structure regularly to ensure the continued safety of the travelling public and will take any further measures necessary to safeguard road users.”